Pictures show part of the Merlin Mk4 helicopter being pulled from the water today after it ditched on September 4. Lt Rhodri Leyshon, 31, died in the crash which happened during a night flying exercise as part of HMS Queen Elizabeth’s Operational Sea Training.

NOW READ: Serviceman who died after helicopter ditched on HMS Queen Elizabeth exercise was top instructor

The aircraft suffered a double engine failure. Parts of the aircraft were brought to Portland port in Dorset. Lt Leyshon's family paid tribute to him in an emotional statement shared via the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on September 6.

They said: “Rhod was so immeasurably loved by his parents, siblings, partner, friends and family and he was devoted to them. Our lives will never be the same without him. We are all so very proud of the talented, passionate, strong and loyal man he was. We will always have him in our hearts. Our wonderful boy.”

Lt Leyshon was a top helicopter instructor who was always on hand to help the junior pilots in the Commando Helicopter Force. A investigation into the cause of the crash and the Merlin helicopters is underway. Two other personnel were rescued and taken to hospital.

1 . Helicopter wreckage recovered The recovered tail section of the Merlin Mk4 helicopter is bought into Portland Port, on September 18, 2024 in Portland, England. A Merlin Mk4 helicopter ditched into the sea close to HMS Queen Elizabeth while conducting night training off the Dorset coast on September 5. The pilot, Lt Rhodri Leyshon, was killed and two of the three crew from the 846 Naval Air Squadron aircraft were rescued. Photo: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Helicopter wreckage recovered A Merlin Mk4 helicopter ditched into the sea close to HMS Queen Elizabeth while conducting night training off the Dorset coast on September 5. The pilot, Lt Rhodri Leyshon, was killed and two of the three crew from the 846 Naval Air Squadron aircraft were rescued. Photo: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Helicopter wreckage recovered The recovered tail section of the Merlin Mk4 helicopter is bought into Portland Port, on September 18, 2024 in Portland, England. A Merlin Mk4 helicopter ditched into the sea close to HMS Queen Elizabeth while conducting night training off the Dorset coast on September 5. The pilot, Lt Rhodri Leyshon, was killed and two of the three crew from the 846 Naval Air Squadron aircraft were rescued. Photo: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images Photo Sales