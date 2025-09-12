Passionate Royal Navy sailors celebrated a historic moment in the Indo Pacific this week.

Personnel aboard the Portsmouth-based patrol vessel HMS Tamar helped Papa New Guinea mark its independent. The contingent participated in a string of events alongside the Commonwealth nation. This comes as the UK Carrier Strike Group, headed up by HMS Prince of Wales,

A firework display celebrating the independence of Papua New Guinea, which Royal navy sailors aboard HMS Tamar attended. | Royal Navy

Ceremonies opened with the ‘sailors march’ by squads from visiting naval units through the centre of the capital Port Moresby, with an Indian Navy band accompanying them. They received a warm welcome from the Papua New Guineans.

Key leaders conducted a reception alongside a barbeque for the sailors and personnel from the Papua New Guinea Defence Force. Forces from Australia, Fiji, France, USA, New Zealand, Tonga, and Vanuatu, were all present.

Independence celebrations built up to the Pacific Military Tattoo, with displays and performances from groups from Papua and beyond. A dramatic parachute display in high winds wowed the crowds, with skilled pipes and drums performances from the Papua military musicians.

HMS Tamar sailors visiting the Papua New Guinea patrol ship Ted Diro | Royal Navy

HMS Tamar sailors parading through the heart of Port Moresby. | Royal Navy

In addition to ceremonial and diplomatic events, HMS Tamar’s crew also met with the Papua New Guinea Defence Force and the Royal Australian Navy to discuss capabilities and operational requirements to help secure the waters of Papua New Guinea. With an Exclusive Economic Zone covering 2.4 million square miles – the 16th largest in the world (and 30 times the size of the UK) – these discussions will help support future joint activity.

To cap off the ceremony, a sea rider memorandum of understanding was signed at the British High Commissioner’s residence. The agreement sets out how personnel from Papua New Guinea and the UK can embark in each other vessels to conduct operations and enforce maritime law in the region. Tackling illegal fishing is one of the those commitments.

HMS Tamar is currently in Cairns in northeast Australia undergoing maintenance before resuming her long-term mission to patrol the Indo-Pacific working with the UK’s allies, promoting the mother country and supporting regional security and stability.