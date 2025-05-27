Vital new operational jetties will be created at Portsmouth Naval Base as part of a major investment project.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Further ship berths will also be made at the home of the Royal Navy, as the government seeks to modernise the site. Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced plans to invest in the base during her Spring Statement earlier this year, alongside a defence spending increase of £2.2bn.

She said the UK’s ambition is to become a “defence industrial superpower”. Minister for defence procurement, Maria Eagle, confirmed further details about the project to Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictures taken on HMS Prince of Wales, berthed at HMNB Portsmouth, ahead of the Carrier Strike Group deployment in the forthcoming Operation Highmast. | Chris Moorhouse (160425-)

He said: “It is great to get further confirmation from the defence minister of the government’s ambitious commitment to building on our city’s proud history to deliver a modern, resilient and productive naval base. Having long campaigned for investment in the Naval Base, I was delighted to see the Chancellor’s announcement at the Spring Statement which will enable and sustain the Royal Navy’s presence in Portsmouth long into the future.

“I will continue working with ministers to ensure this investment delivers the upgrades and investment the base needs while delivering jobs, skills and growth in our city.”

What changes are being made to HMNB Portsmouth?

Confirmed as Project Bentham, investment into the naval base will go towards increasing the number of operational jetties and ship berths. Further upgrades will be made to protect the site from forecast rising sea levels, with investment being made to improve ship availability and operational readiness.

Aging buildings and other infrastructure will be replaced and regenerated. Carbon-efficient accommodation will be built alongside other working and welfare facilities. Ms Eagle previously confirmed in a parliamentary written statement that Project Bentham will create a “resilient, efficient and sustainable” base.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commanding Officer of HMS Prince of Wales, Captain Will Blackett, praised the investment and said it’s key to invest in the Royal Navy’s infrastructure so it can modernise and evolve its fleet. “You can’t just upgrade the ships without upgrading the city,” he added. “The upgrades are great, and it just makes it easier for me to do my job.”