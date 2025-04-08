Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Critical details have been unearthed on the upgrades which will be made to Portsmouth Naval Base.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced during her Spring Statement on March 26 that HMNB Portsmouth would see investment to renovate the site. She said the UK must “move quickly in a changing world” to up its defence commitment.

Shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge asked the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in a parliamentary written question how the funds for the regeneration will be allocated. Minister of defence procurement, Maria Eagle, confirmed money will be spent on several areas to freshen up the home of the Royal Navy.

Portsmouth is the UK's only island city and is completely surrounded by water. Picture: LA(PHOT) Paul A'Barrow | LA(PHOT) Paul A'Barrow

She said: “The funding for the regeneration of His Majesty’s Naval Base Portsmouth will be allocated towards three main areas: refurbishment and upgrade of accommodation, jetty upgrade programme, and wider estate development. This allocation aims to provide good quality, safe accommodation, ensure the jetties can better meet the demand of the surface fleet, and create a resilient, efficient, and sustainable Naval Base.”

The Labour MP for Liverpool Galston added that further restoration is currently being considered which is beyond the scope of the current plan. “This funding does not cover the totality of the regeneration needs, and future requirements will be determined following the Strategic Defence Review,” she added.

HMNB Portsmouth has been branded as an "engine for defence jobs". Minister for defence procurement, Maria Eagle, visited Portsmouth on February 28, 2025, after the government announced plans to increase defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2027. | Contributed

The chancellor set out plans to bolster defence in the Spring Statement, with Ms Reeves aiming to turn the UK into a “defence industrial superpower”. Speaking to the House of Commons, she said the government would increase spending by a further £2.2bn. This is in addition to the previously announced increase of £2.9bn in October 2024.

Plans have also been set to increase defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP by April 2027. Portsmouth North MP Amanda Martin previously said the announcement “delivers security for working people across our country and cements Portsmouth as the home of the Royal Navy”.

Her Portsmouth South colleague, Stephen Morgan MP, added: “As the heart and home of the Royal Navy, Portsmouth has played a leading role in our nation’s defence for centuries. I have long campaigned for investment in the Naval Base so I’m delighted to see this Labour government delivering this at the Spring Statement. The Chancellor’s announcement will make our city an engine for growth, delivering major infrastructure improvements, new buildings, housing and jobs of the future.”

Ms Eagle previously visited Portsmouth and was given a tour of the naval base while also speaking to defence and manufacturing firms in the city.