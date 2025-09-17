A Royal Navy frigate which has been decommissioned is due to sail to Portsmouth amid an uncertain future.

HMS Argyll, a Type 23 frigate which was brought into the fleet in 1991, was retired in 2024 alongside HMS Westminster. An entry on the King’s Harbour Master shipping movements, which was removed this afternoon, listed a planned towing of the frigate to HMNB Portsmouth today (September 17).

HMS Argyll, a former Royal Navy Type 23 frigate, was due to sail to Portsmouth today amid an uncertain future. | Royal Navy

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson (MoD) said the ship is “currently under the management of the Disposal Reserve Ships Organisation”. They added: “No definitive decision has been reached regarding a future disposal plan and due to commercial sensitivities, we are unable to share information concerning any potential sales campaigns.”

Why was HMS Argyll decommissioned? Will she be scrapped?

The Plymouth-based frigate left her home base of Devonport for the final time yesterday (September 16). Plans were in place on how to make the most of the frigate, but these have since failed to come to fruition.

Then defence secretary Grant Shapps, under the previous Conservative government, announced that HMS Argyll would be retired despite her being under a refit which began in 2022. She entered a major upkeep period for post life extension (LIFEX) work at the Frigate Support Centre in Devonport - with hopes of extending her life to 2027/2028.

Plans were announced to build six new multi-role support ships - since being given a new name and set of requirements - as replacements. Addressing the First Sea Lord’s Sea Power conference in 2024, Mr Shapps set out plans to sell the ship to BAE Systems and be based in Scotland.

He said at the time at it could be used as a training platform for apprentice shipbuilders, with more workers needed to build the new ships. “To ensure we have the skills needed, we are in negotiations to sell HMS Argyll which has served so brilliantly but, it has to be said, for about twice the lifetime expected, to BAE Systems for them to use as a training facility for apprentices,” he added.

Despite this aim, the ship remains unsold. Defence publication Navy Lookout said reports suggest that the frigate could be sold to Chile, though this has not been confirmed.

When asked about the change of direction and whether HMS Arygll is still on the company’s radar, a BAE Systems spokesperson said: “We continue to work with the Royal Navy to explore opportunities for our workforce to understand, connect and apply their expertise in a real-life environment and to further enhance their skills.”