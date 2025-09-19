A decommissioned Royal Navy frigate has been towed to Portsmouth amid an uncertain future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HMS Argyll, a Duke-class Type 23 warship, was towed past The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth this afternoon (September 19). Families and naval enthusiasts gathered at 4pm to catch a glimpse of her in the gorgeous sunshine.

HMS Argyll being towed to Portsmouth on September 19, 2025. The Type 23 Duke-class frigate has an uncertain future, with a mooted sale to BAE Systems not materialising. | The News Portsmouth

She left her home port of Devonport in Plymouth for the final time on Tuesday (September 16). The frigate was originally due to visit HMNB Portsmouth on Wednesday (September 17), but this was delayed due to the weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her future role is yet to be determined. As previously reported in The News, an MoD spokesperson said the ship is “currently under the management of the Disposal Reserve Ships Organisation”. They added: “No definitive decision has been reached regarding a future disposal plan and due to commercial sensitivities, we are unable to share information concerning any potential sales campaigns.”

HMS Argyll’s exterior looked to be in good condition despite being retired in 2024. In stark contrast to her sister ship HMS Northumberland - which looked to have been gutted of parts - HMS Argyll was seen in shining paintwork without much rust.

She was part way through a life-extension refit when she was decommissioned under the previous Conservative government in 2024, alongside HMS Westminster. Then defence secretary Grant Shapps announced at the time that plans were in place to sell the frigate to BAE Systems and be based in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said at the time at it could be used as a training platform for apprentice shipbuilders, with more workers needed to build the new ships. Despite this aim, any such sale has not happened. Defence publication Navy Lookout said reports suggest that the frigate could be sold to Chile, though this has not been confirmed.

BAE Systems previously said: “We continue to work with the Royal Navy to explore opportunities for our workforce to understand, connect and apply their expertise in a real-life environment and to further enhance their skills.”