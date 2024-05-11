Royal Navy: HMS Bangor and Chiddingfold investigation continues after shocking crash and severe damage caused
Portsmouth-based HMS Chiddingfold and the Scottish ship HMS Bangor collided off the coast of Bahrain in January. National reports said the latter vessel was “close to sinking”, with the galley and bedrooms damaged and a whole being left on her side.
Rear Admiral Edward Ahlgren OBE, Commander Operations, said in a statement on the day of the crash that information around what caused the collision is still being established. A mechanical fault was reported, but no further details were given. A Royal Navy spokesperson confirmed the investigation remains ongoing.
The force said: “Suitably qualified and experienced personnel have deployed to the UK Naval Support Facility in Bahrain and are conducting accident investigation and damage assessment work following the collision between HMS Bangor and HMS Chiddingfold. It would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”
As previously reported, the bill to repair both ships is estimated to be £25m. HMS Chiddingfold is back on the open sea and worked alongside Saudi Arabian vessels as part of the Combined Maritime Forces this week. They patrolled key shipping and trade lanes in the Middle East.
Earlier this year, defence secretary Grant Shapps dismissed claims that the collision was caused by incompetence. He told Sky News’ Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips: “Just as in aviation or many other walks of life sometimes accidents and incidents happen, there’s a full investigation under way.
“We don’t say it’s incompetence when we see an aircraft come down, a very rare occasion just as this would be a rare occasion, it’s right to leave the investigators some time to work out exactly what’s gone wrong. Something clearly did and we need to see what it is.”
