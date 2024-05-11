Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Royal Navy is continuing its investigation into what caused the shocking crash involving two minehunters.

Portsmouth-based HMS Chiddingfold and the Scottish ship HMS Bangor collided off the coast of Bahrain in January. National reports said the latter vessel was “close to sinking”, with the galley and bedrooms damaged and a whole being left on her side.

Rear Admiral Edward Ahlgren OBE, Commander Operations, said in a statement on the day of the crash that information around what caused the collision is still being established. A mechanical fault was reported, but no further details were given. A Royal Navy spokesperson confirmed the investigation remains ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The investigation into what caused the crash involving HMS Bangor (pictured) and HMS Chiddingfold remains ongoing. Picture: MoD.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force said: “Suitably qualified and experienced personnel have deployed to the UK Naval Support Facility in Bahrain and are conducting accident investigation and damage assessment work following the collision between HMS Bangor and HMS Chiddingfold. It would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

HMS Chiddingfold is back on the water and was involved with patrols with Saudi Arabian forces this week. Picture: Tom Cotterill

Earlier this year, defence secretary Grant Shapps dismissed claims that the collision was caused by incompetence. He told Sky News’ Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips: “Just as in aviation or many other walks of life sometimes accidents and incidents happen, there’s a full investigation under way.