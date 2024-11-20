Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former destroyer which played a vital role in The Falklands War and had an illustrious naval career will be scrapped.

HMS Bristol, a former Type 82 destroyer and Harbour Training Ship based in Portsmouth, will be recycled next year after being sold by the Ministry of Defence (MoD). The vessel was decommissioned in the city on October 28, 2020.

Responding to a Freedom of Information request made this Summer, the MoD listed HMS Bristol among several other ships as being available for tender. Defence, Support and Equipment (DE&S) has been offering out used assets in a bid to generate funds.

HMS Bristol received two bids from two Turkshi-based companies, Leyal Gemi Sokum Sanayi Ve Ticaret Ltd Sti and Sok Denizcilik Ve Tic. Ltd. Sti. The former describes itself as a ship dismantling and recycling company on its website, with the latter also being in the same industry. They bought the former Royal Fleet Auxiliary vessels, RFA Gold River and RFA Black River, to break them up for parts.

The amount of money the MoD made from the sale has not been confirmed. When approached for comment, a Royal Navy spokesperson said: “As part of Defence’s commitment to sustainability and preserving the planet, HMS Bristol will be recycled after she departs Portsmouth next year.”

Rumours of the ship being scrapped surfaced earlier this year, with no decision being made at the time. The MoD announced they were looking for a new Harbour Training Ship to be stowed at HMS Excellent on Whale Island, with HMS Echo being among the vessels shortlisted for the role.

HMS Bristol was launched on June 30, 1969, and commissioned on March 31, 1973 - featuring four new weapons and electronic systems. This included the Sea Dart anti-aircraft and Ikara anti-submarine missile systems, alongside the Mk 8 gun.

She became the only vessel of her class, designed to escort the CVA-01 aircraft carriers which were projected to be introduced in the 1970s. Under the 1966 Strategic Defence Review, plans to build the CVA-01 - to replace the Second World War carriers - were cancelled alongside the rest of the Type 82 destroyers.

Before her role in The Falklands War, she was used to trial new computer and weapons systems. A boiler fire which destroyed her steam plant in 1974 nearly crippled her, but the vessel was able to soldier on before it was repaired in 1976. She was fitted and prepared for frontline service in 1979.

In 1981, HMS Bristol served as the Royal Navy flagship during exercise Ocean Safari, with her being refitted ahead of the conflict against Argentina. She led the Bristol group of reinforcement ships and joined Task Group 317.8. HMS Bristol was used in an anti-aircraft role after HMS Coventry was hit and sunk on May 25, 1982. She was the flagship for part of the conflict up until September 17, before being replaced by HMS Illustrious.

HMS Bristol was regularly used in deployments up until a refit in 1984. Another boiler explosion caused extensive damage, with her becoming a training ship in 1991 - permanently being berthed at Whale Island.