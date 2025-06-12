Thorough searches to procure a new ship to replace a “unique” Falklands War destroyer are continuing.

The Royal Navy is still actively looking for a new Harbour Training Ship (HTS) to be based at HMS Excellent on Whale Island in Portsmouth. Crowds gathered at The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth yesterday (June 11) to see the former HTS, HMS Bristol, leave the city for the final time.

A replacement Harbour Training Ship is still being sought, after the Portsmouth-based Falklands War destroyer HMS Bristol was towed out of the city on June 11. She is due to be scrapped in Turkey. | Jake Corben - JC Maritime Photos.

The Falklands War destroyer was towed away and heading to Turkey to be scrapped. During the 1982 conflict against Argentina’s junta, she led a group of two destroyers, five frigates and an RFA supply ship as reinforcements. She later joined the carrier battle task group as an air defence destroyer.

HMS Bristol became a training ship in 1987 as part of the Dartmouth Training Squadron, but this was put to an end after a boiler explosion. She was then used as HMS Excellent’s HTS until being decommissioned in October 2020. Local sea cadets and youth organisations explored the destroyer and slept in the accommodation to get a taste for life on the water.

A Royal Navy spokesperson confirmed a replacement for the Type 82 destroyer is still being sought. They added: “After being taken out of active service HMS Bristol has been a training ship for thousands of people, including as a base for cadets in the Portsmouth area. We are reviewing all available options so another vessel can continue the work of HMS Bristol to ensure future generations gain experience of life in a Royal Navy setting.”

HMS Bristol, a Falklands War Destroyer that was in a class of her own, has sailed Portsmouth for the final time as she is set to be scrapped. | Alison Treacher

The Ongoing Search

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) issued a Request for Information (RFI) to find a new HTS last year. Safety concerns and rising maintenance costs were the main reasons given to replace HMS Bristol. Former sailor Peter Featherstone-Williams described her as “unique”, as she was the only Type 82 destroyer ever built.

As reported in the UK Defence Journal, the HTS at Whale Island supported around 30,000 bed nights and hosted approximately 500 courses annually for cadets and youth participants. The MoD said a lack of such facility would diminish the quality and realism of training.

HMS Echo could be used as the replacement for HMS Bristol as a Harbour Training Ship. | Royal Navy

Possible HMS Bristol replacements

Under the name Project Powerful, the department is hoping to re-establish the previous training environment by combining residential accommodation and access to water-borne activity facilities.

The UK Defence Journal previously said two ships could be converted to facilitate this need. One of them is HMS Echo, Survey Vessel Hydrographic Oceanic (SVHO). She was decommissioned in 2022 and “is currently berthed in a non-tidal berth awaiting disposal, subject to being utilised for Project Powerful”.

HMS Ramsay, a Sandown-class minehunter, could be another option. In the RFI, the MoD said they are not constrained by the two options, and alternative solutions may be found.