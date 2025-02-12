Thousands of people will be flocking to a Royal Navy base this Summer as the early bird tickets for an annual open day have been announced.

HMS Collingwood in Fareham will be opening its doors to the public on June 28, 2025. The family event attracts crowds of people on a yearly basis, with visitors getting a chance to see what life is like while serving in the Royal Navy.

Early bird tickets have gone on sale at reduced prices. Captain Tim Davey, Commanding Officer of HMS Collingwood, previously said: “We are looking forward to opening our gates to the public again this year for our annual Open Day. It’s a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase the world class training delivered here in partnership with Team Fisher. We are also delighted to be able to support local businesses and charitable organisations, and engage with the wider community and naval families as a whole.”

Early bird tickets have been announced for HMS Collingwood Open Day in Fareham. | Keith Woodland

What’s on at the HMS Collingwood open day?

The family event is headlined by the Field Gun Competition, where a range of crews across the UK compete for the Brickwoods Trophy. Last year’s winners, HMS Seahawk, are looking to retain their crown. The competition is supporting The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity.

Other fun-filled family activities are planned to give parents and children an insight into the Royal Navy and HMS Collingwood, as well as the other armed forces. Interactive zones will be set up for hands-on activities, with people able to get their hands on training equipment. There will also be a Warship Bridge Simulator, where visitors can navigate a vessel into the harbour.

BMX displays are set to wow the crowds in the main area. There will also be a military village with fairground rides such as dodgems and mini monster trucks. A children’s area will also include a petting zoo, inflatable attractions and more.

How much are tickets? When does the event start?

Early bird tickets cost £14 for adults (anyone aged 16 and over), £7 for children (3-15), with kids under three getting free entry. Family admissions for two adults and up to three children can be purchased for £34.

Full prices are £17, £9 and £39 respectively. Free onsite parking is available, with only service dogs being allowed entry. Gates open at 9.30am and close at 5pm. Tickets can be purchased here.