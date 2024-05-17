Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Royal Navy sailors carried out inshore attacks alongside the Portuguese Navy in key exercises.

HMS Cutlass was joined by Portuguese vessels NRP Cassiopeia and NRP Hidra during the operation. A boarding team of Portuguese marines in Portimão also joined the squadron for the operation.

The Royal Navy said the combined training included simulated Fast Inshore Attack Craft attacks, officer of the watch manoeuvres, towing, man overboard recovery drills and gunnery. Lieutenant Commander Cameron Walters, HMS Cutlass’ Commanding Officer, said: “The Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron used to visit Portugal frequently, but due to Covid and the work getting the Cutlass-class to full operational capability, we haven’t visited the region since 2018 in HMS Scimitar.

HMS Cutlass has been deployed alongside the Portuguese Navy for exercises in the Algarve. Pictured is a Portuguese RIB approaches HMS Cutlass. Picture: Royal Navy

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HMS Cutlass, with the Gibraltar Squadron, far right leads the two Portuguese patrol boats on manoeuvres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The deployment has been very important for the squadron to prove the range of the Cutlass class whilst also visiting somewhere different and working alongside our friends in the Portuguese Navy.” HMS Cutlass travelled through the strait of Gibraltar and across the Bay of Cadiz near Spain ahead of the exercises.

The furthest the RN Gibraltar Squadron had gone beyond the Rock was a first visit to Tangier in Morocco last May, although in previous incarnations the squadron regularly exercised with its Nato ally off the coast of the Algarve.