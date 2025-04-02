The scenario, customised to mimic real-world threats, was used to replicate threats Royal Navy sailors faced while operating in the Red Sea. Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen regularly used drones to target HMS Diamond, which had to use her Sea Viper missile system to shoot them down.

Armed forces minister Luke Pollard, who observed the operation, said: “The speed and skill shown by the crew of HMS Dauntless in defending the ship against a complex and sustained series of drone attacks was incredibly impressive.

“This test shows how the Royal Navy is adapting to face evolving threats, including from drone attacks in the Red Sea, as well as how we are working closely with industry to harness the latest technology to keep the UK secure at home and strong abroad. The government remains focussed on delivering National Security for Britain under our Plan for Change, and this is yet another example of that.”

Drones were shot down by HMS Dauntless’ crew as they used the destroyer’s Phalanx Automated Gun, 4.5inch and 30mm Guns. Embarked Wildcat helicopters also used Martlet missiles, which can eliminate targets up to 6km away.

Commander Ben Dorrington, the Commanding Officer of HMS Dauntless, said: “The realism of the exercise and training delivered provided a unique opportunity for the ship’s company to demonstrate they are ready to defend, ready to fight and ready to win. As we reach the pinnacle of our comprehensive training package with the conclusion of Exercise Sharpshooter, we look forward to some well-deserved Easter leave before deploying as part of the Carrier Strike Group in the Spring.”

Banshee Whirlwind aerial drones, developed by the defence firm QinetiQ, and Hammerhead un-crewed surface vessels were used throughout the operation. The drones can fly at over 200mph.

To increase the complexity of the scenario, a number of static targets were also positioned at sea to replicate different threats. These are equipped with technical equipment which gathers data and enables QinetiQ to understand the effectiveness of the weapons systems being used. With more than 350 people involved in the exercise, the Royal Navy and industry partners QinetiQ used innovative technology to create bespoke training.

Chief executive for UK Defence, Will Blamey, said: “QinetiQ is proud to deliver realistic threat scenarios that support the UK military’s operational readiness ahead of the Carrier Strike Group deployment.”

HMS Dauntless is scheduled to join HMS Prince of Wales as part of the UK Carrier Strike Group, which will operate for nine months in the Indo-Pacific region.

1 . HMS Dauntless drone exercise HMS Dauntless, a Portsmouth-based Type 45 destroyer, recently had to defend against a "sustained series of drone attacks" while completing a live-fire exercise off the coast of Wales - with aircraft being shot down. | LPhot Kevin Walton Photo Sales

2 . Portsmouth-based Type 45 destroyer HMS Dauntless carried out a realistic exercise where she had to fend off a barrage of drones. This is in wake of the upcoming HMS Prince of Wales deployment. Portsmouth-based Type 45 destroyer HMS Dauntless carried out a realistic exercise where she had to fend off a barrage of drones. This is in wake of the upcoming HMS Prince of Wales deployment. | LPhot Kevin Walton Photo Sales

3 . HMS Dauntless drone exercise HMS Dauntless, a Portsmouth-based Type 45 destroyer, recently had to defend against a "sustained series of drone attacks" while completing a live-fire exercise off the coast of Wales - with aircraft being shot down. | LPhot Kevin Walton Photo Sales