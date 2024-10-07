Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Royal Navy warship has left Portsmouth and is scheduled to join HMS Prince of Wales on a major deployment.

HMS Dauntless sailed from the naval base at roughly 8.30am on Saturday morning (October 5). Loves-ones gathered to wave goodbye to the ship’s company, with the Type 45 Destroyer passing flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth before heading to open waters - escorted by two tugs. The HMS Dauntless X account announced the warship is alongside Plymouth this morning (October 7), with future plans for her to sail to the North Sea.

HMS Dauntless is set to join Exercise Strike Warrior alongside HMS Prince of Wales. The destroyer left Portsmouth on October 5. Pictured is a previous picture of the ship departing on August 1. | Michael Woods - Solent Sky Services

The Daring-class destroyer is set to join Exercise Strike Warrior, an Autumn training programme which involves the UK Carrier Strike Group and international warships forming together for a myriad of tasks. It is considered a precursor for HMS Prince of Wales’ deployment to Japan and the Indo-Pacific region next year.

The first step of the aircraft carrier’s deployment as already been completed. For the first time in 15 years, a fast jet squadron operated from her flight deck. Pilots from the newly formed 809 Naval Air Squadron - supported by RAF Squadron 617, The Dambusters - carried out several flight trials. Many of the pilots will be completing qualifications to operate from an aircraft carrier before the 65,000 tonne vessel is due to head to the North Sea near Scotland.

Commander Nick Smith previously said the embarkation of the F-35Bs on HMS Prince of Wales during her deployment is a milestone moment for the squadron. “This is a big moment for 809 Naval Air Squadron, a vital building block to working up with the carrier strike group in preparation for the deployment next year,” he added. “To be the commanding officer of a squadron with such a proud heritage is a huge privilege. We are still in our infancy forming as an F-35B squadron, so joining a carrier for the first time is truly a milestone.”