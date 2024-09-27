Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Royal Navy aircraft carrier will be sailing from Portsmouth soon ahead of major exercises in the North Sea.

HMS Prince of Wales will be departing HMNB Portsmouth on Saturday morning and will lead a UK Carrier Strike Group. The 65,000-tonne warship will be completing her autumn training programme - including Exercise Strike Warrior.

Sailors, pilots, engineers, and the rest of the ship’s company, will be put through their paces so they’re prepared for their deployment to Japan and the Indo-Pacific region next year. HMS Prince of Wales’ will initially sail to Cornwall - depending on the weather - to qualify her air wing, before heading to the exercise area off the coast of Scotland.

HMS Prince of Wales will be going on a UK Carrier Strike Group deployment, where she is scheduled to leave Portsmouth on Saturday. Pictured is her returning home on September 20. | Sarah Standing (200924-6332)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

F-35B Lightning jets from joint Royal Navy/RAF 809 Naval Air Squadron and 617 Squadron will embark on the carrier. The exercises will involve a multinational naval task force of warships. Personnel from 809 NAS will deploy with a Queen Elizabeth-class carrier for the first time, after the unit was created at RAF Marham in Norfolk at the end of last year.

They will join the 617 ‘Dambusters’ and form a front-line stealth fighter formation during the exercises. Pilots will be operating the fifth generation F-35B Lightning jets. The exercise will allow for 809 NAS pilots to achieve carrier qualifications by operating during the day and at night. Engineers, technicians and armourers will learn how to support the fighters while dealing with challenging conditions at sea.

Wildcat helicopters from 815 Naval Air Squadron, based at RNAS Yeovilton, will also be deployed. The attack aircraft will test their Martlet missiles to defend the ship. HMS Prince of Wales has been carrying out Operational Sea Training this summer, returning to Portsmouth from trials last Friday. Once Exercise Strike Warrior is complete, the aircraft and Carrier Strike Group staff will disembark and HMS Prince of Wales will continue with her winter programme including a final support period in Portsmouth ahead of the Carrier Strike Group 2025 deployment.