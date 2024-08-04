A Royal Navy destroyer has returned to Portsmouth following sea trials and sailed alongside one of the force’s most well-known ships.

HMS Dauntless left her home port of Portsmouth on Thursday morning following two delays in her tasking. Drone footage showed the Type 45 destroyer travelling past The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth. She returned home on Saturday (August 3).

A Royal Navy spokeswoman previously said: “HMS Dauntless has completed her planned maintenance in Portsmouth and will now undergo a period of sea trials to prepare for future tasking.”

On the ship’s social media account, a statement said the warship has been alongside Portsmouth for 235 days for maintenance and upkeep. Her sailing was delayed twice, with one source telling The News that “engineering issues” were causing problems. In response, a Royal Navy spokesperson said: “The Royal Navy continues to fulfil all its commitments. The fleet’s programme remains flexible, undergoing periods of maintenance is routine and vital for a ship’s continued effectiveness.”

Sailors were recognised “for their hard work, unwavering dedication and positivity” while aboard ship. Before returning to HMNB Portsmouth, HMS Dauntless carried out a sail past alongside HMS Prince of Wales, which left the city on Friday (August 1) and is on her way to Glen Mallan on a logistics visit - stocking up on ammunition ahead of future tasking.

A Royal Navy spokesperson previously said: “The aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales is preparing for sailing to Glen Mallan in Scotland for ammunitioning ahead of future operations.”