Royal Navy: HMS Dauntless returns to Portsmouth following trials and conducts HMS Prince of Wales sail past

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 4th Aug 2024, 15:26 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Royal Navy destroyer has returned to Portsmouth following sea trials and sailed alongside one of the force’s most well-known ships.

HMS Dauntless left her home port of Portsmouth on Thursday morning following two delays in her tasking. Drone footage showed the Type 45 destroyer travelling past The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth. She returned home on Saturday (August 3).

A Royal Navy spokeswoman previously said: “HMS Dauntless has completed her planned maintenance in Portsmouth and will now undergo a period of sea trials to prepare for future tasking.”

HMS Dauntless leaving Portsmouth on August 1 after two previous sailing dates were cancelled. Pictured is a drone shot of the Type 45 destroyer sailing past The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth.HMS Dauntless leaving Portsmouth on August 1 after two previous sailing dates were cancelled. Pictured is a drone shot of the Type 45 destroyer sailing past The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth.
HMS Dauntless leaving Portsmouth on August 1 after two previous sailing dates were cancelled. Pictured is a drone shot of the Type 45 destroyer sailing past The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth. | Michael Woods - Solent Sky Services

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On the ship’s social media account, a statement said the warship has been alongside Portsmouth for 235 days for maintenance and upkeep. Her sailing was delayed twice, with one source telling The News that “engineering issues” were causing problems. In response, a Royal Navy spokesperson said: “The Royal Navy continues to fulfil all its commitments. The fleet’s programme remains flexible, undergoing periods of maintenance is routine and vital for a ship’s continued effectiveness.”

Sailors were recognised “for their hard work, unwavering dedication and positivity” while aboard ship. Before returning to HMNB Portsmouth, HMS Dauntless carried out a sail past alongside HMS Prince of Wales, which left the city on Friday (August 1) and is on her way to Glen Mallan on a logistics visit - stocking up on ammunition ahead of future tasking.

A Royal Navy spokesperson previously said: “The aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales is preparing for sailing to Glen Mallan in Scotland for ammunitioning ahead of future operations.”

Related topics:Royal NavyHMS Prince of WalesSailors

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice