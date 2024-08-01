Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Royal Navy warship has left Portsmouth after her sailing has been rescheduled twice.

HMS Dauntless sailed past The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth just after 11am this morning. The Royal Navy has confirmed the nature of the deployment. A spokeswoman said: “HMS Dauntless has completed her planned maintenance in Portsmouth and will now undergo a period of sea trials to prepare for future tasking.”

HMS Dauntless leaving Portsmouth on August 1 after two previous sailing dates were cancelled. Pictured is a drone shot of the Type 45 destroyer sailing past The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth. | Michael Woods - Solent Sky Services

HMS Dauntless leaving Portsmouth on August 1 after two previous sailing dates were cancelled. One source said the delays were caused by "engineering issues". Picture: Jake Corben - JC Maritime Photos. | Jake Corben - JC Maritime Photos

The Type 45 destroyer returned to her home port in December last year after a successful deployment in the Caribbean. Her crew provided disaster relief to Commonwealth nations during hurricane season, but their courageous drug busts were the highlight of her operations. More than £200m of narcotics were confiscated operating in the region.

She was originally due to leave Portsmouth at 3pm on July 24, according to the King’s Harbour Master (KHM) shipping movements, but this was cancelled at the last minute. The entry was also scrubbed from the KHM website. One source previously told The News that “engineering issues” were reported on the vessel. Another source added that cranes were still seen on the ship that morning.

Responding to the claims, a Royal Navy spokesperson previously said: “The Royal Navy continues to fulfil all its commitments. The fleet’s programme remains flexible, undergoing periods of maintenance is routine and vital for a ship’s continued effectiveness.” HMS Dauntless’ sailing was then provisionally rescheduled for last Friday (July 26), but she did not appear in Old Portsmouth.

The HMS Dauntless X account said the ship has been alongside for maintenance and upkeep for 235 days.