Portsmouth-based HMS Dauntless stopped and searched a boat of the coast in the Caribbean Sea last week. A Wildcat helicopter, Royal Marines and the US Coast Guard were all deployed to intercept the boat – confiscating 1,230kg of cocaine.

In a second operation, the Type 45 destroyer supported other US Law Enforcement Agencies in tracking a suspicious aircraft flying from Venezuela. Ground forces were alerted and a further 550kg of cocaine was taken.

HMS Dauntless and a Wildcat from 815 Naval Air Squadron in the Caribbean Sea. Picture: LPhot Gareth Smith/Royal Navy.

HMS Dauntless’ state-of-the-art sensors – normally used to scan the skies for hostile incoming jets and missiles – were used to track the flight of the suspected aircraft for authorities on the ground to intercept. One of HMS Dauntless’ officers (who cannot be named for operational reasons) coordinated the operation with the ship’s helicopter airborne and both sea boats in the water.

They said: “It shows that not only are we able to disrupt the flow of drugs at sea but have the ability to sense and track air traffic, suspected of transporting drugs. This also highlights the importance of taking an interagency approach to counter narcotics, as our US counterparts were able to seize the aircraft upon arrival at its destination.”

Her crew is also supporting British Overseas Territories during hurricane season, which runs from June to November. HMS Dauntless’ Commanding Officer, Commander Benjamin Dorrington, said: “The successful counter illicit trafficking operation demonstrates the value of working with partners such as the US Coast Guard and the professionalism of the ship’s company of HMS Dauntless.”

More than £140m worth of cocaine was seized across two operations. Picture: Royal Navy.

The first operation began with the warship’s advanced radar system alerting sailors to the presence of a suspected vessel. HMS Dauntless closed on its position and launched its embarked helicopter.

The US Coast Guard deployed when the warship moved in, with the helicopter providing cover overhead. One of the ship’s team said: “It was great to see how Dauntless has integrated with multinational partners.

"I am proud to be part of a successful team that tracked and identified the vessel. We see the effect of drugs and the effort it takes to combat it, so it is excellent to tackle the problem closer to the source.”

The drugs vessel being surrounded. Picture: LPhot Gareth Smith/Royal Navy

Commander Dorrington added: “I am immensely proud of what we have achieved, with her advanced technology and highly-skilled team, HMS Dauntless is making significant strides in disrupting transnational criminal organisations and protecting the lives of countless individuals affected by the drugs trade.”

