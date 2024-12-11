Complex engineering work to upgrade a Portsmouth-based warship is continuing at pace.

HMS Defender came out of the dry dock in Portsmouth last week as the project to upgrade her missile systems continues. A Royal Navy spokeswoman said the upkeep started on the Type 45 destroyer in August 2023.

Independent analysis website Navy Lookout reports the “complex” maintenance work costs a total of £68m for engine and weapon replacements, all under a Power Improvement Project (PIP). HMS Defender’s hull was reportedly cut open, with three new diesel generators being installed.

Upgrades to improve the capability of HMS Defender are currently ongoing, with missile and engine upgrades planned. Pictured is the Type 45 destroyer sailing to Portsmouth after deployment on Operation Achillean in the Mediterranean. | LPhot Ben Corbett

The PIP project aims to maintain the capabilities of four out of the six Type 45 destroyers by the end of 2025. The warship is also currently in a Capability Insertion Period, where she will become one of the first destroyers to be fitted with the Sea Ceptor missile system. These will be housed in a separate 24-cell silo, in front of the existing Sylver VLS silo.

HMS Defender will also be fitted with the Naval Strike Missile system, replacing the previous Harpoon anti-ship missile system. The Daring-class destroyers will also benefit from the Sea Viper evolution programme, with anti-medium range ballistic missiles and upgrades to the Sampson radar systems being fitted, as well as boosted command and control systems. Navy Lookout said the warship is expected to return to the fleet in the summer of 2026. HMS Diamond began the same upgrade project in October, with HMS Dragon also being rejuvenated.

Her engines were tested in February of this year ahead of her returning to the fleet. She has been stationed in HMNB Portsmouth since March 2022 for the upgrades. The Royal Navy spokeswoman said “the project is progressing well and will be available to use when HMS Defender returns into service”. She added that the upgrades will make HMS Defender capable against all known threats she could encounter on future tasking.