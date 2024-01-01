Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Media outlets in the country are urging the Kremlin to consider assaulting Portsmouth-based HMS Diamond after a Russian vessel was targeted by an air strike. According to Pravda.ru – strong supporters of Vladimir Putin’s regime – the country’s defence minister Sergei Shoigu spoke to the dictator after the landing ship Novocherkassk was struck by guided missiles at a base in Feodosia, Crimea.

The media outlet blames the UK for the attack on December 26 – carried out by Ukraine – with analysts believing that Russia should retaliate. Fitzroy Magazine, another Russian publication, said Vladimir Putin should transfer anti-naval weapons to Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen to strike against HMS Diamond.

Russian media outlets - strong supporters of Vladimir Putin's regime - are urging the dictator to take action against HMS Diamond after the landing ship Novocherkassk was hit by guided missile following a Ukrainian assault. Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images.

The Type 45 destroyer has been deployed in the Red Sea since early December and is part of Operation Prosperity Guardian. Political scientist Yuri Baranchik told Pravda that The West had gone too far in attacking the naval component of Russian forces in its Northern Fleet.

Over recent months, Ukrainian forces have conducted attacks around Crimea, mostly with sea drones, and President Volodymyr Zelensky says those attacks have allowed Ukraine to restore navigation in the Black Sea and allowing the export of millions of tons of grain. Russia’s Defence Ministry said two Ukrainian fighter jets were destroyed by anti-aircraft fire during the assault on Novocherkassk.

The ministry did not specify how much the Russian ship was damaged, but videos on Ukrainian channels showed a large fire in the port area. Ukrainian authorities claimed the ship was destroyed and said it was likely to have been carrying weapons, possibly including drones. Amid the escalations in the Russia-Ukrainian war, Houthi rebels have been continuing to attack merchant ships in the Red Sea – stating they would target any vessel believed to be heading for Israeli ports.

Photo distributed by Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) attends a meeting with Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (L) following a flag-raising ceremony on the frigate "Admiral Golovko" at the Severnaya Verf shipyard in Saint Petersburg, on December 25, 2023. The two reportedly spoke following the attack on a Russian landing ship in Crimea. Picture: ALEXEY DANICHEV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.