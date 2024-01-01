Royal Navy: HMS Diamond may be attacked by Russia with Putin urged to arm Houthi rebels, Russian media says
Media outlets in the country are urging the Kremlin to consider assaulting Portsmouth-based HMS Diamond after a Russian vessel was targeted by an air strike. According to Pravda.ru – strong supporters of Vladimir Putin’s regime – the country’s defence minister Sergei Shoigu spoke to the dictator after the landing ship Novocherkassk was struck by guided missiles at a base in Feodosia, Crimea.
The media outlet blames the UK for the attack on December 26 – carried out by Ukraine – with analysts believing that Russia should retaliate. Fitzroy Magazine, another Russian publication, said Vladimir Putin should transfer anti-naval weapons to Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen to strike against HMS Diamond.
The Type 45 destroyer has been deployed in the Red Sea since early December and is part of Operation Prosperity Guardian. Political scientist Yuri Baranchik told Pravda that The West had gone too far in attacking the naval component of Russian forces in its Northern Fleet.
Over recent months, Ukrainian forces have conducted attacks around Crimea, mostly with sea drones, and President Volodymyr Zelensky says those attacks have allowed Ukraine to restore navigation in the Black Sea and allowing the export of millions of tons of grain. Russia’s Defence Ministry said two Ukrainian fighter jets were destroyed by anti-aircraft fire during the assault on Novocherkassk.
The ministry did not specify how much the Russian ship was damaged, but videos on Ukrainian channels showed a large fire in the port area. Ukrainian authorities claimed the ship was destroyed and said it was likely to have been carrying weapons, possibly including drones. Amid the escalations in the Russia-Ukrainian war, Houthi rebels have been continuing to attack merchant ships in the Red Sea – stating they would target any vessel believed to be heading for Israeli ports.
US military said four boats from Houthi-controlled areas fired at the Maersk Hangzhou and got within metres of the vessel. US Central Command (Centcom) said several armed boat crews were killed. Defence secretary Grant Shapps said the UK “won’t hesitate to take further action to deter threats to freedom of navigation in the Red Sea”.