News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Royal Navy: HMS Diamond may be attacked by Russia with Putin urged to arm Houthi rebels, Russian media says

A Royal Navy warship could be under threat from Russia, media outlets say.
By Freddie Webb
Published 1st Jan 2024, 11:22 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2024, 11:22 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Media outlets in the country are urging the Kremlin to consider assaulting Portsmouth-based HMS Diamond after a Russian vessel was targeted by an air strike. According to Pravda.ru – strong supporters of Vladimir Putin’s regime – the country’s defence minister Sergei Shoigu spoke to the dictator after the landing ship Novocherkassk was struck by guided missiles at a base in Feodosia, Crimea.

The media outlet blames the UK for the attack on December 26 – carried out by Ukraine – with analysts believing that Russia should retaliate. Fitzroy Magazine, another Russian publication, said Vladimir Putin should transfer anti-naval weapons to Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen to strike against HMS Diamond.

NOW READ: UK ‘considering air strikes’ against Houthi rebels in Yemen

Russian media outlets - strong supporters of Vladimir Putin's regime - are urging the dictator to take action against HMS Diamond after the landing ship Novocherkassk was hit by guided missile following a Ukrainian assault. Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images.Russian media outlets - strong supporters of Vladimir Putin's regime - are urging the dictator to take action against HMS Diamond after the landing ship Novocherkassk was hit by guided missile following a Ukrainian assault. Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images.
Russian media outlets - strong supporters of Vladimir Putin's regime - are urging the dictator to take action against HMS Diamond after the landing ship Novocherkassk was hit by guided missile following a Ukrainian assault. Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Type 45 destroyer has been deployed in the Red Sea since early December and is part of Operation Prosperity Guardian. Political scientist Yuri Baranchik told Pravda that The West had gone too far in attacking the naval component of Russian forces in its Northern Fleet.

Over recent months, Ukrainian forces have conducted attacks around Crimea, mostly with sea drones, and President Volodymyr Zelensky says those attacks have allowed Ukraine to restore navigation in the Black Sea and allowing the export of millions of tons of grain. Russia’s Defence Ministry said two Ukrainian fighter jets were destroyed by anti-aircraft fire during the assault on Novocherkassk.

SEE ALSO: Body found in search for missing man

The ministry did not specify how much the Russian ship was damaged, but videos on Ukrainian channels showed a large fire in the port area. Ukrainian authorities claimed the ship was destroyed and said it was likely to have been carrying weapons, possibly including drones. Amid the escalations in the Russia-Ukrainian war, Houthi rebels have been continuing to attack merchant ships in the Red Sea – stating they would target any vessel believed to be heading for Israeli ports.

Photo distributed by Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) attends a meeting with Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (L) following a flag-raising ceremony on the frigate "Admiral Golovko" at the Severnaya Verf shipyard in Saint Petersburg, on December 25, 2023. The two reportedly spoke following the attack on a Russian landing ship in Crimea. Picture: ALEXEY DANICHEV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.Photo distributed by Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) attends a meeting with Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (L) following a flag-raising ceremony on the frigate "Admiral Golovko" at the Severnaya Verf shipyard in Saint Petersburg, on December 25, 2023. The two reportedly spoke following the attack on a Russian landing ship in Crimea. Picture: ALEXEY DANICHEV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.
Photo distributed by Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) attends a meeting with Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (L) following a flag-raising ceremony on the frigate "Admiral Golovko" at the Severnaya Verf shipyard in Saint Petersburg, on December 25, 2023. The two reportedly spoke following the attack on a Russian landing ship in Crimea. Picture: ALEXEY DANICHEV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

US military said four boats from Houthi-controlled areas fired at the Maersk Hangzhou and got within metres of the vessel. US Central Command (Centcom) said several armed boat crews were killed. Defence secretary Grant Shapps said the UK “won’t hesitate to take further action to deter threats to freedom of navigation in the Red Sea”.

Related topics:Vladimir PutinRoyal NavyPortsmouth