An upgraded Royal Navy warship did not sail from Portsmouth despite it being scheduled.

HMS Dragon, a Type 45 destroyer which recently underwent a large refit, was provisionally set to leave HMNB Portsmouth this morning (March 13). An entry in the King’s Harbour Master Shipping Movements, which has since been removed, stated the warship would sail past The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth at roughly 11.30am.

A Royal Navy spokesperson said: “HMS Dragon is in a period of planned maintenance. The duration of maintenance periods are determined by a number of factors, including requirements that emerge during the course of the work, as well as pre-planned repairs and capability insertions.”

HMS Dragon did not sail from Portsmouth today despite being scheduled on the King's Harbour Master shipping movements, an entry which was deleted. | The News

Navy Lookout, an independent news and analysis website, reported on social media that a “minor repair” was made on the warship ahead of another scheduled sailing yesterday (March 12).

Refit to breath new life into HMS Dragon

Extensive maintenance work began to revamp the Type 45 destroyer in March 2022. This included the installation of three engines as part of the Power Improvement Project (PIP). Her two original diesel engines were removed with alternatives which are considered more reliable and powerful with cleaner generators.

HMS Dragon, a Portsmouth-based destroyer, carried out live firing drills as she nears a return to the Royal Navy fleet. | Royal Navy

HMS Dragon now has 4,000hp and is also expected to host a set of future weapons. The Daring-class destroyer is the first to undergo PIP in Portsmouth, with similar work to take place on HMS Dauntless and HMS Daring.

Marine Engineering Officer Lieutenant Commander James Baddeley previously said: “It is really exciting to see the PIP installation coming to life to increase the capability of the platform, the successful first start is testament to all the hard work which has gone into the design and installation onboard.”

HMS Dragon carried out weapon drills last month in preparation of her return to the Royal Navy fleet. Sailors got themselves stuck in to a series of live-fire exercises and high-speed manoeuvres.