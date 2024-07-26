Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An “aerial threat” was neutralised by a Royal Navy destroyer while on deployment in the Mediterranean.

Portsmouth-based warship HMS Duncan tracked and eliminated the aircraft alongside an RAF Typhoon. The Type 45 destroyer carried out the counter-drone training task - Exercise Aphrodite Trident - with a Typhoon FGR4 from RAF Akrotiri, Cyprus.

Lieutenant Jonny Miller, a flight controller on HMS Duncan, said: “It is a very satisfying feeling to see the hours of preparation and planning that go into an exercise like this come to fruition, especially one as relevant and in tune with the real-life threat as Aphrodite Trident. This exercise has proven that we can defend ourselves, our colleagues and our allies from attack. It really shows why what we do matters.”

HMS Duncan eliminated an aerial threat while on deployment in the Mediterranean alongside an RAF Typhoon jet. | Royal Navy

Exercise Aphrodite Trident, held just south of Cyprus, tested tested the crew against uncrewed aerial systems. These have been used by Houthi militants in the Red Sea to attack merchant ships as well as military vessels. The RAF’s 83 Expeditionary Air Group played a vital role in the operation - having strategic oversight and monitoring its progress via satellite in a Combined Air Operations Centre (CAOC).

HMS Duncan’s Wildcat helicopter took flight to simulate an enemy drone in attack mode. She flew in a pattern directly RAF Akrotiri. After receiving an alert for the immediate attack, the Typhoon fighter jet scrambled to rendezvous with HMS Duncan under tactical guidance of the ship’s Flight Controllers.

A Royal Air Force Typhoon FGR4 deployed to RAF Akrotiri worked with HMS Duncan on counter-drone training. | Corporal Iain Curlett RAF

These officers specialise in overseeing fast jet missions, ensuring that threats are dealt with from a safe distance and far away from vulnerable units or areas. HMS Duncan used her Sampson radar to track the low flying “drone” as it sped towards its targets. The crew established a data link with the Typhoon and transmitted her radar’s target track to the jet’s onboard sensors. This allowed the jet to navigate towards the target and “eliminate the threat”, the Royal Navy said.