A Portsmouth-based Royal Navy warship has protected a US naval task group from threats in the Eastern Mediterranean.

HMS Duncan was deployed alongside two American task forces following an intense training programme. The Type 45 destroyer linked up with the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower’s Carrier Strike Group and USS Wasp’s Amphibious Ready Group in early July.

Commanding Officer Commander Dan Lee praised his crew at being able to respond to the mission quickly. He said: “I am proud of what my ship’s company have achieved in such an extremely short period.

“As a team they rose to the challenge and with FOST support achieved the extremely high standards required to ensure we are ready for anything asked of us.” After a short stop in Cyprus, HMS Duncan escorted the Amphibious Ready Group as it carried out a mission to ensure regional stability. The current conflict between Israel and Gaza, as well as increasing tensions with Hezbollah, have left the area unstable.

HMS Duncan provided world-class air defence via her powerful radar systems and Sea Viper weapon system. She operated as the sole escort for US Amphibious Squadron 4 - containing assault ships USS New York and USS Oak Hill.

]Several exercises were carried out, including replenishment at sea with oiler USNS Patuxent, operating with US Seahawk helicopters from her deck, and acting as host for the commanders of Amphibious Squadron 4, the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit and the Commanding Officer of USS Wasp. Key figures were given a tour of the ship.

HMS Duncan then showed her prowess during an air defence exercise, fighting off attacks from USS Wasp harrier jets. Since leaving Portsmouth on May 27, the crew underwent weapons training and a Fleet Operational Standards and Training (FOST) package. Sailors had to respond to floods, fires and other complex scenarios.

The destroyer also conducted a Thursday War, a war-fighting and damage control exercise which prepares the crew for any emergency scenario. “Defence Watches” were carried out, where 50 per cent of the crew worked 24/7 to provide increased readiness for potential scenarios. There were several gunnery shoots, with all surface weapon systems being fired multiple times day and night. This six-day training period ended in a final assessed exercise, with Duncan proving her ability to fight at the same time as dealing with multiple incidents on board. She has most recently been station in Catania, Italy.