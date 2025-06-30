Royal Navy: Regenerated HMS Duncan ready for operations after maintenance period and "intensive drills"
HMS Duncan, a Portsmouth-based warship, is once again available for all duties. The Type 45 destroyer entered her maintenance period in February following a six-month deployment in the Mediterranean - working with American forces and conducting various drills.
A statement posted on social media said: “Back at sea. HMS Duncan has completed vital maintenance and regeneration. After weeks of intensive drills and trials, we’re ready for whatever comes next—defending the UK, supporting allies, and delivering on operations.”
Monitoring Russian ships
The Type 45 destroyer has already been busy at sea. She was activated to shadow Russian warships during a four-day operation.
Working in tandem with fellow Royal Navy ship HMS Mersey, the ship’s company kept their watchful eyes on RFN Boikiy. HMS Duncan met the Steregushchiy-class corvette near the island of Ushant at the southwestern end of the English Channel on the French coast on June 20.
She utilised her cutting-edge sensors and powerful radar during the operation, as the Russian vessel continued its journey from deployment to the Gulf of Guinea. HMS Mersey took over duties off the Isle of Wight on June 21, with Duncan returning to training ahead of operations.
Commander Daniel Lee, Commanding Officer of HMS Duncan, said: “Escorting foreign warships through waters near the UK is a vital part of our mission to protect our nation and uphold international maritime law. It’s a clear demonstration of our commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our seas, which are so important to the lives and livelihoods of the British people. As a ship’s company, we are proud to carry out this duty on behalf of the nation, showcasing our professionalism and readiness to respond to any task required of us.”
