Watch: Royal Navy frigate HMS Iron Duke sail into Portsmouth Harbour from Scotland in summer sunshine

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 11th Jul 2024, 15:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Clusters of people waited in anticipation to see a Royal Navy ship return home to Portsmouth.

HMS Iron Duke sailed past The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth just after 2pm this afternoon, with residents waving at the crew on board. Pictures were taken and video was created as naval enthusiasts banded together to welcome her home.

Summer sunshine greeted the sailors as HMS Iron Duke travelled to HMNB Portsmouth. Old Portsmouth was a hive of activity, with temperatures as high as 21C and sunseekers filling the beach below the walls.

Jake Corben - JC Maritime Photos

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Type 23 frigate set off from HMNB Clyde, Faslane, Scotland, on July 9. She went through a through the life extension (LIFEX) programme last year, with engineers carrying out over 1.7 million hours of labour to revitalise the vessel. Structural work was carried out to her hull, as well as key upgrades to her communications, navigation and weapon systems.

Since the refit, the vessel held a reception for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, with sailors and the Royal Marines Band Service greeting the royals for a celebratory service. She has since been sailing and stationed across the UK.

Commander Charles Wheen, HMS Iron Duke’s Commanding Officer, previously said the ship has “exciting new capabilities” and “restore the ship to front-line operations in the shortest time possible”.

Related topics:Royal NavyScotlandOld Portsmouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice