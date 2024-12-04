Aggressive aircraft and warships were beaten back by a Royal Navy frigate while operating in the Baltic Sea.

Portsmouth-based warship HMS Iron Duke has completed the first stage of Exercise Freezing Winds alongside Nato allies. The ship’s company are in the thick of a nine-day exercise in the Baltic and Gulf of Bothnia - the waters which separate Sweden and Finland.

The Royal Navy said various exercise scenarios were undertaken including protecting key sea routes, amphibious warfare and various crisis and conflict situations - all while dealing with glacial conditions. They added: “The complex exercise involved multiple warfighting situations fending off aggressor aircraft and surface units. As well as allowing units to sharpen their specialist roles, the exercise also helps to nurture vital links between the UK and NATO militaries.”

Portsmouth-based Royal Navy frigate HMS Iron Duke was heavily involved in Exercise Freezing Winds in the Baltic Sea, organised by Nato. Pictured is her at Tallinn Naval Base, Estonia. | Estonian Armed Forces

Nearly 4,000 personnel from 15 Nato nations are taking part in the exercise, which includes HMS Iron Duke in Standing Maritime Group 1, alongside Standing Mine Countermeasures Group 1 comprising of various minehunters. This is the second time the UK has been involved in the Finnish-led operation. The Royal Navy said despite the weather being relatively mild, personnel still had to deal with 0C temperatures, snow, sleet flurries and rain.

A Norwegian sea boat returning to HNoMS Maud while operating alongside HMS Iron Duke. | Royal Navy

HMS Iron Duke follows tanker and flagship HNoMS Maud | Royal Navy

Commander David Armstrong, HMS Iron Duke’s Commanding Officer, said: “The Royal Navy and NATO have never been closer; exercises such as Freezing Winds are fantastic opportunities for us to prove our seamless ability to work with our partner nations and to bolster security and protect underwater infrastructure – we all know this is of vital importance.”

The Type 23 frigates’ Wildcat helicopter from 815 Naval Air Squadron was launched repeatedly by day and night. Aviators carried out warship detection, surveillance, intelligence gathering and surface warfare training. “Exercise Freezing Winds was a fantastic experience,” said Lieutenant Commander Paul Harsent, the frigate’s Gunnery Officer. “Operating with Finland as one of our newest NATO allies was a privilege and throughout the exercise Ship’s Company have proven that we can operate in demanding warfighting scenarios.”

HMS Iron Duke is currently in Tallinn, Estonia, and will be involved in an exercise alongside the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF). She will then return home to Portsmouth for Christmas.