Vigilant British sailors joined international forces to track a Russian submarine during a three-day operation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HMS Iron Duke monitored the surfaced Russian Kilo-class submarine Novorossiysk and its support tug Yakov Grebelsky near the French coast Moscow’s submersible was spotted close to the island of Ushant at the entrance to the English Channel.

HMS Iron Duke monitored the surfaced Russian Kilo-class submarine Novorossiysk6 | Royal Navy

Armed forces minister Al Carns said: “Russian vessels have been passing through the English Channel more frequently and our Royal Navy is on the job 24/7, keeping a close eye on their movements to make sure our waters and undersea cables stay safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a clear sign of how the UK stands strong with our NATO allies to push back against Russian aggression. The Royal Navy’s dedication and professionalism are absolutely vital for keeping the UK safe. The Government is fully committed to giving our Armed Forces the tools and support they need to keep us secure at home and strong abroad.”

HMS Iron Duke, along with her Wildcat helicopter from 825 Naval Air Squadron, tracked the Russian vessels from October 7 to October 9. They headed through the English Channel towards the North Sea. The frigate then passed on monitoring responsibilities to a NATO ally.

HMS Iron Duke monitored the surfaced Russian Kilo-class submarine Novorossiysk 1 | Royal Navy

A total of 11 warships from six nations, who all linked up to locate, track and handover duties, ensuring constant and unbroken monitoring of the Russians amid challenging weather conditions. It started when HMS Cutless of the Gibraltar Fast Boat Squadron shadowed the submarine through the Strait of Gibraltar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was HMS Iron Duke’s second operation of this type in the space of two weeks, her 19th in the last year. She used her powerful sensors and remained poised to pivot to Anti-Submarine Warfare focus if the Kilo-class dived beneath the waves.

Commanding Officer of HMS Iron Duke, Commander David Armstrong, said: “A surfaced Russian submarine will always focus the mind. This operation was characterised by teamwork. Spanning an extended period, and complicated by severe weather and a Kilo transiting both dived and, on the surface, it has involved 11 surface units from six partner nations – likely more by the time it concludes it voyage.”