Royal Navy: HMS Iron Duke to sail into Portsmouth Harbour after leaving Scotland - when
Portsmouth-based HMS Iron Duke will be sailing past The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth at roughly 2pm, according to the King’s Harbour Master shipping movements. The Type 23 frigate sailed from HMNB Clyde, commonly known as Faslane, on July 9.
The ship went through the life extension (LIFEX) programme last year, with engineers carrying out over 1.7 million hours of labour to revitalise the vessel. Structural work was carried out to her hull, as well as key upgrades to her communications, navigation and weapon systems.
Since the refit, the vessel held a reception for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, with sailors and the Royal Marines Band Service greeting the royals for a celebratory service. She has since been sailing and stationed across the UK.
Commander Charles Wheen, HMS Iron Duke’s Commanding Officer, previously said the ship has “exciting new capabilities” and “restore the ship to front-line operations in the shortest time possible”.
