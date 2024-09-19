Royal Navy: HMS Iron Duke return to Portsmouth after stalking Russian ships postponed
HMS Iron Duke was scheduled to make her way back to HMNB Portsmouth this afternoon. She was due to sail past The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth just after 5pm, according to the King’s Harbour Master shipping movements.
The entry was removed on the website today. The News understands HMS Iron Duke will be continuing operational tasking before any return to the city. This could potentially last for a few days. The Royal Navy were approached for further details. They said: “We do not routinely disclose specific elements of the Fleet Operating Schedule as to do so could compromise operational security.”
Sailors were most recently alongside Jersey, British Channel Islands, working with 825 Naval Air Squadron. Merlin Wildcat helicopters, described as the “workhorses of the fleet”, were in operation as part of the exercises. Crew members hosted an open day to the general public while berthed at St Helier last weekend. Personnel welcomed sea cadets while engaging with community activities and charity events.
Lieutenant Governor Jerry Kyd was welcomed aboard as part of a special function. Before the visit to Jersey, HMS Iron Duke was involved in shadowing a Russian attack submarine and corvette alongside HMS Tyne. A Kilo-class submarine Novorossiysk and her supporting tug - as well as the corvette Stoiky and a tanker - were monitored as they headed through the Dover strait.
Two RAF Typhoons from RAF Lossiemouth were also scrambled to intercept a pair of Bear-F maritime reconnaissance aircraft operating near the UK, though they didn’t enter national airspace. The RAF and Royal Navy are frequently called on to monitor Russian planes and vessels as they travel near the UK, but the activity comes at a time of heightened tension as a result of the war in Ukraine.
