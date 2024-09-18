Royal Navy: HMS Lancaster conducts counter terrorism operation involving warfare exercises with Pakistan
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
HMS Lancaster conducted a Passing Exercise (PASSEX) in the Arabian Sea alongside Pakistan’s vessel PNS Shamsheer. Operations were organised by the Combined Maritime Force as part of their Task Force (CTF).
Commanding Officer, Cdr Chris Chew RN, said: “Conducting serials such as this with our international partners is essential to building stronger relationships which prove vital for success on operations. These relationships are crucial whilst operating under the Combined Maritime Force (CMF) construct, carrying out maritime security operations.”
The bilateral exercise included several joint manoeuvres, communication drills and surface warfare exercises. These were designed to refine tactical capabilities and foster seamless cooperation, so sub-conventional threats could be dealt with by CTF members and their allies. PNS Shamsheer, a multi-role guided missile frigate, joined HMS Lancaster - Duke-class Type 23 frigate based in Devonport, Plymouth - joined forces to collaborate and learn each other methods to create a strong security force at sea.
CTF 150, one of the five task forces operated by the CMF, is tasked with counter terrorism operations in the Indian Ocean, Arabian Sea, and Gulf of Oman. The CMF said “collaborative activities like this exercise are essential for fostering strong relationships, building trust, and achieving shared maritime security objectives”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.