Impassioned readers have supported the Royal Navy’s decision to host a family day about the force’s flagship.

More than 200 loved ones were welcomed aboard the HMS Queen Elizabeth flight deck last week, with the ship’s X account sharing a picture of proud parents and personnel. A statement issued from the account said the crew couldn’t do anything without the support of the families.

Many social media users praised the decision, but the decision was criticised by a minority. One user said the country’s carriers “should spend less days on photo ops and more time on operation”, describing the warships as a “shocking waste of taxpayers money”.

HMS Queen Elizabeth hosted a family day for the ship's company, with more than 200 hosted on board. Some criticised the decision on social media, but The News readers whole-heartedly backed the decision. | Sarah Standing (080923-8307)

They added: “Before the nay sayers join in, I am a proud brit through and though who is supportive and grateful of our armed forces for everything that they do, however and given the conflict and global tension in the world right now, these carriers should be put to practical use in deterrence and force projection.” This opinion was criticised on the online platform, stressing that it was important for the personnel to spend that time with family given that they can spend several months away from them on deployment.

Readers of The News have given their thoughts on Facebook. One commenter said: “It's a naval tradition. For sailors with children, it lets them see where mummy/daddy disappear for up to six months at a time. Must make it more understanding for them. I think it's a good idea.” Another added: “We had family days when my Dad was in the Navy. Last one we had was on HMS Exeter. Also went to a christening on HMS Ark Royal. It was good to see what your parent/s did for work. Whoever has a problem with this is delusional, the Navy has been doing this for years, and I hope they continue it. It's a tradition. And it is a great day out for the families.”

“I don’t understand the problem I’ve been on a few families day and loved every minute of it. You get to understand how life on board is for them,” another reader said. Another added: “I cannot imagine the impact for serving sailors to be essentially told off for having their families on board before they set off again, you people complaining - get a life, you don’t do the job, do your loved ones put their lives on the line? Perhaps find something to really complain about instead of taking it out on others or even better find something constructive to say.”