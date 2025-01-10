Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hawk-eyed sailors captured several batches of drugs being smuggled in the Middle East - but this was not enough for some.

HMS Lancaster captured multiple batches of narcotics while patrolling the Gulf of Oman this week. Smugglers often use the busy shipping lanes around the Middle East to carry illicit substances to Europe and elsewhere.

A statement posted on HMS Lancaster’s social media account said: “While conducting operations in the Gulf of Oman we successfully executed several interdictions resulting in the seizure of illicit narcotics. Interceptions like this are crucial to our maritime security, ensuring these narcotics don't make it into circulation.”

Red Sea and social media criticism

The Duke-class Type 23 frigate continues to be a part of Operation Kipion, the UK’s long-standing presence in the Middle East to ensure the safe passage of oil and other trade goods. She is joined by RFA Cardigan Bay, as well as three minehunters - HMS Bangor, Chiddingfold and Middleton.

Merchant ships in the areas around the Gulf of Oman and the Red Sea have been indiscriminately targeted by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, who fired missiles at Israel in December but were intercepted. Royal Navy assets, including the Portsmouth-based destroyer HMS Diamond, have been deployed to the Red Sea in the past, with drones and missiles being shot down.

The work of the Royal Navy was previously criticised by The International Institute for Strategic Studies Think Tank (IISS), with an MoD spokesperson stating the armed forces played a key role in five rounds of strikes and will continue to defend UK interests in the region.

In response to HMS Lancaster’s post, one X user said their priorities should be elsewhere, despite militant groups such as the Houthis often being funded through illicit measures such as narcotics trafficking. The Royal Navy continues to maintain a presence in the surrounding areas.

The social media user said: “If you're stopping ships in international waters and searching them for contraband, wouldn't it be a good idea to patrol off the coast of Yemen and stop Iranian ships from bringing missiles to the Houthis? We are fighting a very real war against the Houthis, so why not stop any missiles or weapons, which are far more dangerous than these narcotics, from reaching the Houthis?”

Other social media users defended HMS Lancaster's operation. One said: “There is an ongoing allied operation doing just that, the DIA (Defence Intelligence Agency) published a report on it last year.” Another added: “LANC has conducted numerous successful arms interdictions since deploying to the region.”