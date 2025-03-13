“Suspicious activity” led to Royal Navy sailors seizing hundreds of kilos worth of drugs.

The crew aboard HMS Lancaster confiscated the haul of narcotics while operating in the Arabian Sea last Saturday (March 8). A total of 319kg of heroin and 83kg of methamphetamine was brought out of the hands of the smugglers near Bahrain.

Sailors aboard the Type 23 frigate, alongside personnel from the New Zealand-led Combined Task Force (CTF) 150 of Combined Maritime Forces, used an autonomous system called Peregrine to spot the illicit vessel and take action. New Zealand Cmde Rodger Ward, commander of CTF 150, said he’s proud to be working with partners on shared goals.

HMS Lancaster, a Royal Navy Type 23 frigate, seized a huge stash of heroin and methamphetamine in the Arabian Sea near Bahrain. | Combined Maritime Forces

He added: “It’s pleasing to have another drug bust under our belt. The interdiction shows the utility of the Combined Maritime Forces construct, working together for collective maritime security. It is great that we can share this success with our Commonwealth partners from the UK.”

Combined Maritime Forces said HMS Lancaster’s un-crewed air systems identified suspicious activity, with her Wildcat helicopter being launched. “The aircrew confirmed the activity, signalling the Lancaster search team to board the suspicious vessel,” they said. “After weighing and documenting the haul, the crew properly disposed of the narcotics.”

Royal Navy Commander Sam Stephens, Commanding Officer of HMS Lancaster, said he’s proud of the team effort that went into the drug bust. He added: “I am really pleased that Lancaster has been able to demonstrate the utility of a tailored air group consisting of the Wildcat helicopter and recently procured un-crewed Peregrine air systems in a combined 24-hour deck cycle to achieve persistent surveillance and beat illicit drug runners in the region.”

CTF 150 is one of five task forces under Combined Maritime Forces, the world’s largest international naval partnership. Its mission is to deter and disrupt the ability of criminals and non-state actors moving weapons, drugs and other illicit substances in the Indian Ocean, the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman.