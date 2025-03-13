One of the oldest ships in the Royal Navy fleet sailed from Portsmouth today in the Spring sunshine.

HMS Ledbury, a Hunt-class minehunter commissioned in June 1981, travelled past The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth this morning (March 13). Naval enthusiasts took pictures of the vessel as she continued on her journey.

The ship’s company hosted a contingent of Japanese naval personnel earlier this week, who were part of the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force. This included RADM Hirata, Director General, Operations and Plans Department.

Royal Navy minehunter HMS Ledbury sailing from Portsmouth earlier this morning. She is one of the oldest ships in the fleet. | The News

A statement posted on HMS Ledbury’s social media account said: “It was an honour to host JMSDF RAdm Hirata and his team to discuss our recent achievements and the hybrid Mine Warfare capabilities of the Hunt Class.”

What has HMS Ledbury been doing?

Throughout February and March, the 196ft long ship spent 42 days at sea and travelled 4531 nautical miles. The 49 members of the ship’s company carried out various training and operational drills during the two-month deployment. Alongside HMS Cattistock for part of the trip, the crew scoped out the seabed for explosive ordinances and mines.

The other Hunt-class ship is preparing for a major deployment to the Middle East. HMS Ledbury also joined the Irish Navy for some of the drills and spent time exercising on Loch Long in Argyll, Scotland. Sailors also caught a glimpse of Aurora Borealis during their travels.

The crew of HMS Ledbury after completing a two month deployment which saw the Royal Navy sailors train in Scotland and alongside the Irish Navy. | Royal Navy

The Royal Navy said on its website that HMS Ledbury safely detects and destroys dangers under the water. “In order to reach their goals the crew aboard the ship utilise specialist skills and equipment,” they added.

The force said clearance divers are part of the crew and they carry out Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), underwater Mine Exploitation, Reconnaissance and Recovery. Advanced sonar and the Seafox Mine Disposal System are utilised to eliminate ordinances under the water.

Royal Navy divers in Portsmouth had the opportunity to showcase their kit and profession to special guests during a tour of the naval base on Horsea Island - including adventurer Bear Grylls and former Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt.