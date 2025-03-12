Famous faces including adventurers and former politicians got up close and personal with the latest Royal Navy diving kit.

Honorary Colonel Bear Grylls and former Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt were among the guests given a tour of a specialist Royal Navy group at its base on Horsea Island. They were in the safe hands of Diving and Threat Exploitation Group (DTXG) personnel.

Divers, who are regularly deployed across the globe, showcased remotely-operated vehicles, systems used to locate and identify underwater threats, and various diving apparatus. Personnel discussed their individual roles, from deploying with warships around the globe and dealing with historic ordinance in UK waters to covert operations alongside special forces.

Adventurer Bear Grylls, former Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt and other guests were given a tour of a Royal Navy base on Horsea Island - showcasing divers and their sophisticated equipment. | LPhot Matt Bradley

Captain Ben Vickery, Head of Military Diving Capability and the Mine Clearance Diving Branch Champion, said: “We want to get our message out there to the broader community about what the Diving Branch is and what we do. It’s a great opportunity for young men and women to come and have a really successful career.

“We have got a really good story to tell and today’s visit was about opening ourselves up to the Honorary Officers and hoping they get a flavour of what the Diving Branch does both in the UK and abroad.”

Other guests include explorer and Honorary Colonel Dwayne Fields, record-breaking sailor and Honorary Captain Sir Robin Knox-Johnston and former journalist and Honorary Commodore Stephen Watson. The party were given a display at Horsea Island’s lake to show how the divers deal with explosive threats underwater and on land.

Alpha Diving Unit 1 then showcased the equipment they use in different circumstances such as Explosive Ordnance Disposal to maritime counter terrorism. Delta squadron then proceeded to show off the technology and kit they use to help keep them out of harm’s way during missions. Various and-based remotely-operated vehicles were given a run around, with some even having weapons on board.

Having this equipment means Royal Navy sailors can assess the threat without putting themselves within range of being injured.