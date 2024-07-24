Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The longest standing leader of a Royal Navy ship has passed on command of the vessel to a new officer.

Lieutenant Commander Dan Wardle has assumed leadership of HMS Mersey, with the role being handed over by Lieutenant Commander James Mitchell on July 1. Lt Cdr Mitchell said he took command on April 7, 2022, in Newcastle, and served in the role for 27 months - making him the longest serving Commanding Officer of HMS Mersey. He added that his time with the crew has been a memorable one.

Lt Cdr James Mitchell has passed on command of HMS Mersey to Lt Cdr Dan Wardle. Lt Cdr was the longest-serving Commanding Officer aboard the River-class offshore patrol vessel. | Lt Cdr James Mitchell

“There are several highlights and I could write a whole article on them all,” he said. “I think our time in the Baltic Sea, working alongside NATO members and our partners from the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) were a programming highlight. We were the first Batch 1 OPV to deploy to the region and at a time of heightened tension the opportunity to integrate, train and operate with our Allies was a particular success.

HMS Mersey, a River-class offshore patrol vessel, has been in Falmouth for eight months for maintenance and upgrades. Pictured is the warship arriving in Estonia on March 23, 2023, during their operations in the Baltic Sea. | LPhot Gareth Smith

“Ultimately, my biggest highlight is the extraordinary people I’ve worked alongside, I can only thank them for letting me be a part of their lives and sharing both their highs and lows and for making my time on HMS Mersey so enjoyable and memorable.” Lt Cdr Mitchell has served in the Navy for 17 and a half years after joining when he was 18. He previously served aboard the River-class offshore patrol vessel as a young officer between 2007 and 2008.

The officer said it was a “surreal experience” to come full circle and become the ship’s Commanding Officer - where the vessel travelled 57,495 nautical miles and visited 11 countries. Lt Cdr Mitchell said this was the equivalent of sailing around the world two and a half times. “My next assignment will be a promotion to the rank of Commander working in the Permanent Joint Headquarters in Northwood, London, for a short period before returning to sea again in Command of a Type 45 Destroyer in 2025,” he added.