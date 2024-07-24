Royal Navy: Portsmouth-based ship HMS Mersey gets new Commanding Officer as longest standing leader makes way
Lieutenant Commander Dan Wardle has assumed leadership of HMS Mersey, with the role being handed over by Lieutenant Commander James Mitchell on July 1. Lt Cdr Mitchell said he took command on April 7, 2022, in Newcastle, and served in the role for 27 months - making him the longest serving Commanding Officer of HMS Mersey. He added that his time with the crew has been a memorable one.
“There are several highlights and I could write a whole article on them all,” he said. “I think our time in the Baltic Sea, working alongside NATO members and our partners from the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) were a programming highlight. We were the first Batch 1 OPV to deploy to the region and at a time of heightened tension the opportunity to integrate, train and operate with our Allies was a particular success.
“Ultimately, my biggest highlight is the extraordinary people I’ve worked alongside, I can only thank them for letting me be a part of their lives and sharing both their highs and lows and for making my time on HMS Mersey so enjoyable and memorable.” Lt Cdr Mitchell has served in the Navy for 17 and a half years after joining when he was 18. He previously served aboard the River-class offshore patrol vessel as a young officer between 2007 and 2008.
The officer said it was a “surreal experience” to come full circle and become the ship’s Commanding Officer - where the vessel travelled 57,495 nautical miles and visited 11 countries. Lt Cdr Mitchell said this was the equivalent of sailing around the world two and a half times. “My next assignment will be a promotion to the rank of Commander working in the Permanent Joint Headquarters in Northwood, London, for a short period before returning to sea again in Command of a Type 45 Destroyer in 2025,” he added.
HMS Mersey has completed a nine-month docking and maintenance period in Falmouth, which included life-extending engineering. This has included an overhaul to engines and the propellers, shaft line and rudders being completely removed and reinstated. Living space and accommodation has been refreshed and renewed, with communications being modernised. The ship has also been given fresh coat of paint.
