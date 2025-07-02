HMS Mersey alongside other naval assets were involved in the operation to monitor the submarine RFN Novorossiysk as it sailed west through the North Sea and English Channel. They also utilised powerful sensors and systems to feedback every move the Kilo-class boat and Goryn-class tug boat Yakov Grebelski made during their voyage.

a Wildcat helicopter from 815 Naval Air Squadron and a specialist submarine-hunting Merlin aircraft from 824 Naval Air Squadron were involved in the operation. HMS Mersey’s Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Commander Dan Wardle, said: “This operation is another clear demonstration of the Royal Navy’s enduring commitment to safeguarding the United Kingdom’s maritime interests.

“Monitoring the transit of naval vessels through our area of responsibility remains a fundamental task; one that ensures we maintain situational awareness and the ability to respond swiftly when required.

“I am proud of my ship’s company, whose professionalism, cohesion and constant readiness continue to reflect the high standards expected of Royal Navy personnel.”

Monitoring duties were handed over to NATO allies as the Russians left UK waters, with the Merlin and Wildcat returning to their respective air stations in Culdrose in Cornwall and Yeovilton in Somerset.

It was the sixth such tasking for HMS Mersey in the last three months and comes just a week after the patrol ship and fellow Portsmouth-based Royal Navy ships HMS Duncan and HMS Trent were all activated to watch Russian frigate RFN Admiral Grigorovich and corvette RFN Boikiy.

