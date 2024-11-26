Determined Royal Navy personnel will be taking on the “World’s Toughest Row” and could be the first all-female team to complete it.

HMS Oardacious’ Valkyries team will be traversing 3,000 miles of open sea from The Canary Islands to Antigua in the Caribbean. The team of four - Lieutenant Commander Izzy Rawlinson, Petty Officer Aaby Aldridge, Lieutenant Commander Ali Aindow and Lieutenant Commander Nic Hall - have been intensely training for several months ahead of the start of the race on December 12.

HMS Oardacious will be sailing around The Atlantic with an all female crew for the first time from December 12, 2024, taking on the World's Toughest Row. From left: Lt Cdr Ali Aindow, of Southsea, and Petty Officer Aaby Aldridge, of Gosport. | Sarah Standing (261124-9560)

Lt Cdr Aindow, of Southsea, said the whole team are excited and can’t wait to get going. “We’ve had so much time to think about it and prepare, and everything is in place,” she told The News. “The anticipation will build when we’re with the other rowers. We’re prepared as we can be, and we’ll deal with anything as it arises.”

The team will travel to La Gomera in the Spanish Archipelago to make their final preparations before race day, where they will row across the Atlantic Ocean unsupported. The British Army are also sending teams to compete, alongside other civilian groups. PO Aldridge, of Gosport, said the idea of how obscure it was made her sign up. “It was something I’d never heard of before I got involved,” she added. “I didn’t even know ocean rowing was a thing. The more I learnt about it, the more I wanted to be involved. It’s something that so few people have done and it’s an incredible opportunity.”

Lt Cdr Aindow said she knew a few people who participated in the challenge and was inspired to follow in their footsteps. “When I heard there was an opportunity for four women from the navy to do it, I was hooked and really wanted to get involved,” she added. “It was largely for the adventure and to do something so unique, but also to push myself in extreme environments and see how I cope with that.”

The team of four competitors will sail from The Canary Islands to Antigua in the Caribbean, totalling 3,000 miles. From left: Petty Officer Aaby Aldridge and Lt Cdr Ali Aindow. | Sarah Standing (261124-9528)

PO Aldridge said the competitors had to undertake a minimum of 120 hours of training together on the water to participate, alongside countless more hours of cardiovascular work in the gym and seamanship courses to deal with the unpredictable conditions. Royal Navy teams have been making the arduous crossing since 2020, raising money for various causes.

Lt Cdr Aindow said the toughest hurdle to overcome will be the psychological challenges the team will face, as well as the dangers on the ocean such as avoiding container ships and coping with sea sickness. The team will also face over 40ft high waves, salt sores and sleep deprivation. “I’m confident we’ll get through it and we’ll be absolutely fine,” she added. “We’ve got an incredible team, all four of us. I wouldn’t want to be doing it with any other girls in the world.”

PO Aldridge said the amount of food they have to eat to fuel themselves to row hundreds of miles will be a challenge in itself, with having to consume 5200 calories a day. She is confident the team can handle anything that is thrown at them. “That’s why we’ve worked so hard together as a team. We’re gonna be what gets each other through. Teamwork is such a big part of it, and I couldn’t be prouder to do it with a better bunch.”

The campaign will raise vital funds for the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity, as well as the Young Women’s Trust - which supports females from 18-30 on little pay. PO Aldridge said she has been overwhelmed by the number of people messaging her and her teammates about the challenge and the causes they’re championing.

The HMS Oardacious team of four rowers are fundraising for the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity, as well as Young Women's Trust. From left: Lt Cdr Ali Aindow and Petty Officer Aaby Aldridge. | Sarah Standing (261124-9542)

“You don’t realise what an impact you’re having on people,” she added. “It’s easy for us to get caught up in the campaign and all the organising we have to do. You forget about how many people are watching and admiring. We wanted to show that anyone can achieve anything. If you told me a year ago that I would be doing something like this, I thought you were crazy.”

Lt Cdr Aindow said they won’t know if they’ll win the race they’re in the midst of it. She added: “Our main priority is to get across safely, and if we’re doing well, we’ll push harder. Enjoyment is the key for us and raising as much money as we can. If we’ve got a place in the race, we’ll definitely push for it, and beat the Army.”