The deployment of the Royal Navy flagship to Australia will be addressed at a diplomatic summit in London today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Operations revolving around HMS Prince of Wales and the UK Carrier Strike Group’s mission in the Indo-Pacific region in 2025 will be discussed by ministers. The Oceanic nation and the UK have already agreed to strengthen ties between each other, with a “breakthrough” Aukus defence trade deal being announced in August.

Other expected announcements include extended Australian support for training Ukrainian armed forces and the new submarine programme office in Bristol. Foreign secretary David Lammy and defence secretary John Healey will speak to Australia’s foreign minister Penny Wong and deputy prime minister and defence minister Richard Marles on reinforcing economic and defence partnerships and building growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HMS Prince of Wales could be deployed to Australia during her mission in the Indo-Pacific region, with talks regarding the Royal Navy flagship being held today. | Ian Fairbrother

Mr Lammy said the UK wants to “go further to deepen our cooperation with countries like Australia to boost economic growth, build supply chain resilience and transition to net zero”. He added: “Together, we are modernising our partnership, working to tackle the biggest challenges around the world and furthering our co-operation on defence, security and foreign policy matters.”

Aukus is the name of the trilateral agreement between Australia, the UK and the US to create a joint nuclear submarine project. It is believed it could lead to 7,000 additional British jobs and at its peak and see more than 21,000 people working on the SSN-AUKUS programmes in the UK supply chain. A new office in Bristol is to be used to help coordinate and integrate the UK and Australian Aukus programmes and supply chains. The UK and Australia are also trying to develop underwater capability and share information.

Australia is to equip its Hunter Class frigates with Thales’s 2087 sonar which could contribute around £45 million to the UK economy, according to the Foreign Office. It is also expected that the UK Carrier Strike Group will sail to Australia in 2025. HMS Prince of Wales would become the first Queen Elizabeth class carrier to make a port visit to Australia and she would also take part in Exercise Talisman Sabre, an exercise involving 19 nations.

Mr Healey said in the face of increasing global threats the announcements are set to “demonstrate how our two nations, working in lockstep, can help drive jobs and growth while reinforcing our collective security”. He said he also believes that supporting Ukraine, the Aukus partnership and high-end military exercises can help to prove “the value of cooperation in delivering security and prosperity in the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific”.