Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Viewers of an eye-catching documentary were given an access all areas tour of life on a Royal Navy aircraft carrier.

Channel 5 broadcaster Julia Bradbury was given a tour of HMS Prince of Wales during the documentary Warship: Life In The Royal Navy. The first episode aired at 9pm last night, showcasing several parts of the 65,000 tonne warship which many have not seen before.

HMS Prince of Wales' preparations ahead of Exercise Steadfast Defender were shown on the Channel 5 documentary Warship: Life In The Royal Navy | Channel 5

What we learnt about HMS Prince of Wales on Channel 5’s documentary

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Bradbury spent three days aboard ship in the North Sea while sailors were carrying out Exercise Steadfast Defender earlier this year. The operation was Nato’s largest since The Cold War, and involved the warship leading a UK Carrier Strike Group including other vessels and aircraft. They were joined by several Nato allies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While spending time aboard ship, Ms Bradbury was given a guided tour by Petty Officer Emma Camp and given her own room - a luxury which is only limited to the most high-ranking personnel. Junior sailors sleep in eight bunks to a room, though toilets and showers are all shared. The broadcaster described HMS Prince of Wales as a “floating city” for roughly 1,400 sailors.

Julia Bradbury alongside Commanding Officer Captain Will Blackett | Channel 5

F-35 fighter jets

Viewers were shown the bridge, flight deck, kitchens, gym, cafe, police cell and even a corner shop. The most action-packed part of the documentary was when Ms Bradbury was taken onto the flight deck, where all eight of the carrier’s F-35 jets were taking off to fly in a defensive formation.

The broadcaster said Exercise Steadfast Defender was designed to send a message to adversaries of the Royal Navy, and showcase the ship’s “cutting-edge” jets. Flight deck officer Neil Pitt took Ms Bradbury right up close to the aircraft as they were taking off.

Channel 5 were given an access all areas tour of HMS Prince of Wales during the documentary Warship: Life in the Royal Navy. | Channel 5

He said the flight deck of an aircraft carrier is one of the most dangerous places to work in the world. “The jet blast is probably the biggest thing,” he added, “the exhaust from the engines as they ramp up can knock you over. You have to brace quite a lot.” The jets have to travel 350 ft from a standing start to take off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Bradbury described the power of the engines as “immense” as the craft shot past her and into the air. “They’re such incredible pieces of machinery and to witness them take flight is quite extraordinary,” she said. “That really was a once in a lifetime experience. It’s mind blowing.”

Feeding HMS Prince of Wales’ crew

Commanding Officer Captain Will Blackett, in command of the carrier, was interviewed about his role and his responsibilities. He said he has to look after a community 24 hours a day, and said he is in the best job in the Royal Navy. Ms Bradbury then went to deck five, after getting lost, to meet the catering team on board.

Personnel were hard at work feeding the junior rates roast dinner on a Sunday, for roughly 900 people. Freshly Yorkshire puddings lined the shelves. The crew make between 850 to 1000 meals a day - three times a day, on a budget of £5 per person per day.

Viewers were shown what it takes to feed the crew on board HMS Prince of Wales. | Channel 5

Chef Jacko said this budget is “significantly more” than previous, which is a “step in the right direction”. Ms Bradbury said a team of 40 chefs work around the clock to keep the crew fed. Mealtime is considered vital relaxation time for the ship’s company, with no days off at sea. Chef Jacko said 50 kilos of parsnips and carrots were prepared for the evening meal, with everyone being fed in an hour before going back to work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What else happened in the documentary?

Former Royal Marine and Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers got up close and personnel with the training regimes Royal Marines Commandos go through. He also met a Falklands veteran who was involved in the last time an enemy vessel was sunk by a British vessel.

Ms Bradbury then learned how to drill march alongside young sailors at HMS Excellent, with Dartmouth’s Britannia Royal Naval College also being shown. People can watch the documentary online on the Channel 5 website.