Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Well-wishers will have to wait a bit longer to see HMS Prince of Wales leave Portsmouth as her planned departure has been delayed.

The Royal Navy aircraft carrier was due to depart just after 9.55am this morning (August 1), according to the King’s Harbour Master shipping movements. An officer told spectators on The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth that this has now been postponed until 10pm.

Many people were waiting to see their love-ones depart on deployment. HMS Prince of Wales is due to sail to The Northern Ammunition Jetty at Glen Mallan in Scotland, loading up on supplies ahead of future operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HMS Prince of Wales was scheduled to leave Portsmouth for Scotland at 9.55am on Thursday, August 1, 2024, but this has been delayed until 10pm. Pictured is: (left) Richard Middleton with his son George Middleton and their toy poodle Baz (2) who travelled down from Barnsley to see off son and brother Oscar. | Sarah Standing (010824-2890)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HMS Prince of Wales was due to sail from Portsmouth this morning, but this has now been delayed until tonight. She is scheduled to sail to Glen Mallan in Scotland. Picture: Sarah Standing (010824-2896) | Sarah Standing

Richard Middleton, alongside his son George and two-year-old toy poodle Baz, had travelled all the way from Barnsley in South Yorkshire to see his son Oscar - an Able Seaman - travel on his first ever assignment. “We’ve come all this way and she might not actually be going,” Mr Middleton told The News.

“I thought I would come down today to see him and wave to him. I promised he would be able to pick me out and wear something he would recognise, hence the Wednesday shirt. I’m going to find somewhere to eat and drink and wait for Oscar to get back in touch, as he might come ashore and meet us. We have to decide whether or not to stay until 10pm. We might just see the shadow of a vessel passing out into the dark night and the inky sea.” Richard said he could not be happier to see his son doing so well in the Navy.

He added: “I’m very proud of him. I’ll be glad to see him get his sea legs as he’s been itching to do it. He's more excited about this than I could have ever imagined. He’s the last of the four children I’ve got that I would have expected to join the service. He has proven me wrong, carried everything out, and he’s buzzing.”

Pictured is: Jade Collins with Arnie (1), Brodie (5) and Maicey (13). They were waiting to see Kieron aboard HMS Prince of Wales. Picture: Sarah Standing (010824-2868) | Sarah Standing

People waiting to see HMS Prince of Wales on top of The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (010824-8029) | Sarah Standing

Clusters of people had filled The Round Tower and lined up along the Hot Walls to wait for HMS Prince of Wales, as is usually the case whenever the carriers leaves Portsmouth. Mr Middleton said he was really struck by what he saw. “We’re surrounded by really good people,” he added, “at the moment the world is a bit turbulent. We can always rest assured that the military services stand up, make sure we’re looked after and things are put right by good men and women. You can see that sitting around here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jade Collins was waiting to see her brother Kieron depart. She said it was nice to spend time with her brother back home before he departs for Scotland. “I’m nervous,” the Hayling Island resident added, “I don’t like water personally, but I’m sure it’ll be good. He’s taken to the Royal Navy and doing very well. He likes doing stuff for other people”

Jade was joined by Kieron’s sons Brodie, 5, and Arnie, 1, and niece Maicey, 13. Brodie is already excited to see his father return home. He said: “I miss him so much. We’re going to see him on one of these boats but it’s taking ages. I’m going to play a game with him when he comes back.”