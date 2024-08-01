Royal Navy: HMS Prince of Wales departure delayed as dad travels for miles to see son - when will she leave?
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Royal Navy aircraft carrier was due to depart just after 9.55am this morning (August 1), according to the King’s Harbour Master shipping movements. An officer told spectators on The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth that this has now been postponed until 10pm.
Many people were waiting to see their love-ones depart on deployment. HMS Prince of Wales is due to sail to The Northern Ammunition Jetty at Glen Mallan in Scotland, loading up on supplies ahead of future operations.
Richard Middleton, alongside his son George and two-year-old toy poodle Baz, had travelled all the way from Barnsley in South Yorkshire to see his son Oscar - an Able Seaman - travel on his first ever assignment. “We’ve come all this way and she might not actually be going,” Mr Middleton told The News.
“I thought I would come down today to see him and wave to him. I promised he would be able to pick me out and wear something he would recognise, hence the Wednesday shirt. I’m going to find somewhere to eat and drink and wait for Oscar to get back in touch, as he might come ashore and meet us. We have to decide whether or not to stay until 10pm. We might just see the shadow of a vessel passing out into the dark night and the inky sea.” Richard said he could not be happier to see his son doing so well in the Navy.
He added: “I’m very proud of him. I’ll be glad to see him get his sea legs as he’s been itching to do it. He's more excited about this than I could have ever imagined. He’s the last of the four children I’ve got that I would have expected to join the service. He has proven me wrong, carried everything out, and he’s buzzing.”
Clusters of people had filled The Round Tower and lined up along the Hot Walls to wait for HMS Prince of Wales, as is usually the case whenever the carriers leaves Portsmouth. Mr Middleton said he was really struck by what he saw. “We’re surrounded by really good people,” he added, “at the moment the world is a bit turbulent. We can always rest assured that the military services stand up, make sure we’re looked after and things are put right by good men and women. You can see that sitting around here.”
Jade Collins was waiting to see her brother Kieron depart. She said it was nice to spend time with her brother back home before he departs for Scotland. “I’m nervous,” the Hayling Island resident added, “I don’t like water personally, but I’m sure it’ll be good. He’s taken to the Royal Navy and doing very well. He likes doing stuff for other people”
Jade was joined by Kieron’s sons Brodie, 5, and Arnie, 1, and niece Maicey, 13. Brodie is already excited to see his father return home. He said: “I miss him so much. We’re going to see him on one of these boats but it’s taking ages. I’m going to play a game with him when he comes back.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.