Royal Navy: HMS Prince of Wales departure from Portsmouth delayed until this evening
HMS Prince of Wales was due to sail at 9.55am this morning, according to the KHM Shipping Movements.
People had gathered at The Round Tower and along the Hot Walls to watch her leave. An officer told the group that she is now due to depart at 10pm tonight. This has yet to change on the KHM Shipping Movements.
As previously reported by The News, HMS Prince of Wales is heading to Scotland where her ammunition is kept and then will complete a short period at sea before returning to her home port of Portsmouth.
A Royal Navy spokesperson confirmed: “The aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales is preparing for sailing to Glen Mallan in Scotland for ammunitioning ahead of future operations. As ever, sailing will be subject to suitable tide and weather conditions.”
