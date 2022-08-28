Royal Navy: HMS Prince of Wales departs Portsmouth to embark on landmark drone and F-35B mission amid colourful send-off
BRITAIN’S biggest warship has sailed from Portsmouth to embark on a landmark mission in North America.
HMS Prince of Wales was given a colourful send-off as she passed Southsea Common during Victorious festival yesterday.
She was captured on video sailing in the background while the Sugababes were performing to a crowd in full voice.
The aircraft’ carrier’s voyage was delayed due to a ‘technical fault’, but the £3.2bn warship is now on course to undertake training exercises with the US Navy.
HMS Prince of Wales will cross the Atlantic with her task group, ready to push the boundaries of uncrewed technology and the tactics used by the UK’s two new Queen Elizabeth-class carriers.
Notable port stops on the journey include New York, Halifax in Canada, and the Caribbean.
Over the next three months, the Prince of Wales task group work closely with US allies, operating F-35B jets and uncrewed systems which will define Royal Navy aviation of the future.
HMS Queen Elizabeth is set to deploy to the Mediterranean and Baltic this autumn at the heart of a potent Royal Navy task group – with both operating F-35B jets.
Commanding Officer, Captain Richard Hewitt, said: ‘Taking the HMS Prince of Wales task group across the Atlantic for the rest of this year will not only push the boundaries of UK carrier operations, but will reinforce our close working relationship with our closest Ally.
‘From operating the F35 Lightnings and drones to hosting the Atlantic Future Forum, none of this would be possible without the efforts of the amazing sailors on board, many of which are on their first deployment with the Royal Navy.’
The NATO flagship deploys initially alongside frigate HMS Richmond, tanker RFA Tideforce and an air group of helicopters and drones.
F-35B stealth fighters will join the deployment once the ship arrives in North America for the Westlant 22 deployment.
SEE ALSO: Royal Navy: 'Technical' fault delays departure of aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales from Portsmouth
Able Seaman Joe Spence, 19, from Portsmouth, will be on his first deployment, and is especially looking forward to working with the F-35 and Banshee drones from the operations room.
Banshee drones are pilotless mini jets used to train crews in dealing with aerial threats.
AB Spence said: ‘It will be a big change working with the new technology.
‘I’m also looking forward to seeing New York, I’ve heard it’s an amazing experience.’