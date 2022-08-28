Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HMS Prince of Wales was given a colourful send-off as she passed Southsea Common during Victorious festival yesterday.

She was captured on video sailing in the background while the Sugababes were performing to a crowd in full voice.

On August 27, 2022, HMS Prince of Wales set sail from Portsmouth in the tradition, Procedure Alpha, passing Southsea seafront as families and friends wave to their loved ones and thousand gather for Victorious Festival. Picture: LPhot Unaisi Luke/MoD Crown Copyright.

The aircraft’ carrier’s voyage was delayed due to a ‘technical fault’, but the £3.2bn warship is now on course to undertake training exercises with the US Navy.

HMS Prince of Wales will cross the Atlantic with her task group, ready to push the boundaries of uncrewed technology and the tactics used by the UK’s two new Queen Elizabeth-class carriers.

Notable port stops on the journey include New York, Halifax in Canada, and the Caribbean.

Over the next three months, the Prince of Wales task group work closely with US allies, operating F-35B jets and uncrewed systems which will define Royal Navy aviation of the future.

Pictured: Ships company line up the flight deck for Procedure Alpha as HMS Prince of Wales set sail for Westlant 22 deployment. Picture: LPhot Unaisi Luke/MoD Crown Copyright.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is set to deploy to the Mediterranean and Baltic this autumn at the heart of a potent Royal Navy task group – with both operating F-35B jets.

Commanding Officer, Captain Richard Hewitt, said: ‘Taking the HMS Prince of Wales task group across the Atlantic for the rest of this year will not only push the boundaries of UK carrier operations, but will reinforce our close working relationship with our closest Ally.

‘From operating the F35 Lightnings and drones to hosting the Atlantic Future Forum, none of this would be possible without the efforts of the amazing sailors on board, many of which are on their first deployment with the Royal Navy.’

The NATO flagship deploys initially alongside frigate HMS Richmond, tanker RFA Tideforce and an air group of helicopters and drones.

Pictured: Families and friends wave off their loved ones on board HMS Prince of Wales as it deploys for Westlant 22. Picture: LPhot Unaisi Luke/MoD Crown Copyright.

F-35B stealth fighters will join the deployment once the ship arrives in North America for the Westlant 22 deployment.

Able Seaman Joe Spence, 19, from Portsmouth, will be on his first deployment, and is especially looking forward to working with the F-35 and Banshee drones from the operations room.

Banshee drones are pilotless mini jets used to train crews in dealing with aerial threats.

Pictured: HMS Prince of Wales set sail for Westlant 22. Picture: LPhot Unaisi Luke/MoD Crown Copyright.

AB Spence said: ‘It will be a big change working with the new technology.