Watch: The moment Royal Navy carrier HMS Prince of Wales passes Southsea Common during the Sugababes set at Victorious festival 2022 in Portsmouth
VIDEO footage captured the moment a Royal Navy aircraft carrier passed Southsea Common during Victorious festival.
HMS Prince of Wales sailed past revelling festival-goers during a Sugababes set today.
The departure of the £3.2bn aircraft carrier from Portsmouth was delayed due to a ‘technical fault’.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Royal Navy: 'Technical' fault delays departure of aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales from Portsmouth
-
2
Portsmouth Traffic: Police close lane near Admiral Drake Pub after pedestrian hit by car causing potential delays into city plus latest travel updates on M27, A27, A3(M), M275, M3 and more
-
3
Fareham school holiday camp at Boundary Oak School forced to temporarily close after Ofsted uncovers 'lack of supervision' on site
-
4
Watch: The moment Royal Navy carrier HMS Prince of Wales passes Southsea Common during the Sugababes set at Victorious festival 2022 in Portsmouth
-
5
Police find missing Portsmouth girl, 14, who had not been seen for over a week
Sea exercises are due to take place in the United States, which sailors aboard the vessel are set to be a part of.
The Sugababes were performing their set in front of a packed crowd on the Common Stage.
Fans flocked from across the UK to watch them perform, and the reaction towards them has been full of love and affection.
Jack Pollard, 31, and Evie Snell, loved seeing the Sugababes, saying they brought ‘hit after hit’.
SEE ALSO: Victorious Festival 2022 Live Blog
Super-fan Jack said: ‘They obviously get on so well after all this time. They were a powerhouse.
‘The chemistry is still there. They gave hit after hit.’
Evie, referring to the band’s hit single ‘Too Lost In You’, said: ‘I liked their song from (the film) Love Actually.’
Paulo Nutini and Bastille are scheduled to headline the festival tonight.
You can stay fully up to date with Victorious festival by looking through The News live blog here.