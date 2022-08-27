Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HMS Prince of Wales sailed past revelling festival-goers during a Sugababes set today.

Sea exercises are due to take place in the United States, which sailors aboard the vessel are set to be a part of.

The Sugababes were performing their set in front of a packed crowd on the Common Stage.

Fans flocked from across the UK to watch them perform, and the reaction towards them has been full of love and affection.

Jack Pollard, 31, and Evie Snell, loved seeing the Sugababes, saying they brought ‘hit after hit’.

HMS Prince of Wales departure from the Spinnaker Tower. Picture: @CNPics_

Super-fan Jack said: ‘They obviously get on so well after all this time. They were a powerhouse.

‘The chemistry is still there. They gave hit after hit.’

Evie, referring to the band’s hit single ‘Too Lost In You’, said: ‘I liked their song from (the film) Love Actually.’

Sugababes super fans Jack Pollard, 31, and Evie Snell. Picture: Richard Lemmer.

Paulo Nutini and Bastille are scheduled to headline the festival tonight.

