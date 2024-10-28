A Royal Navy aircraft carrier will visit Singapore as part of her deployment to the Indo-Pacific region next year.

HMS Prince of Wales will be taking charge of the UK Carrier Strike Group during the deployment next year. She will be working alongside Nato allies, including her counterparts in the Norwegian navy throughout a myriad of naval drills, aerial exercises and wargaming scenarios.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer met Singapore’s prime minister Lawrence Wong on Saturday (October 26) after defence secretary John Healey hosted his Singaporean counterpart in London on Thursday. Following face-to-face meetings, the two leaders announced that as part of the UK’s Carrier Strike Group deployment HMS Prince of Wales will visit Singapore.

Pictured: HMS Prince of Wales (foreground) and USS Harry S Truman (Background). HMS Prince of Wales will visit Singapore during her Indo-Pacific deployment in 2025. | Royal Navy

This is to strengthen the diplomatic and defensive ties between the countries. Mr Healey held a similar meeting with his Norwegian counterpart, Bjørn Arild Gram, before announcing their involvement with the deployment. They will be providing two warships, including a frigate. The Royal Navy will also be working alongside the Japanese navy.

The decision for the UK to link up with Singapore comes after Mr Starmer announcement that more Royal Navy patrols will take place in the Pacific Ocean. He said the patrols play into a strategy adopted by the UK in recent years called the “Indo-Pacific tilt”, which is aimed at countering the growing influence of China and ensuring the West has a widespread presence in the region.

“My visit to the Pacific this week has only reinforced how important this part of the world is to the United Kingdom’s prosperity and security, and I know across business, trade and defence, we play a vital role in supporting the region too,” the Prime Minister said. He added: “As responsible international players, we cannot turn a blind eye to the challenges faced by our friends and partners on the other side of the world, so my message today is clear: this is just the beginning of our commitment to the Indo-Pacific.

“Combining expertise, local knowledge and investment, I truly believe we can create unique opportunities for people both in the Pacific and at home, and in doing so, we play our part in ensuring a safer, fairer world.”