The Royal Navy flagship will soon be leaving Portsmouth bound for a historic global mission.

HMS Prince of Wales will be departing from HMNB Portsmouth tomorrow afternoon (April 22) to the Indo-Pacific. She will take charge of the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG), a military formation consisting of several warships, aircraft and forces from allied navies.

Operation Highmast is expected to take eight months, with crews expected to be back to their families for Christmas. According to the King’s Harbour Master shipping movements, the 65,000 tonne carrier will leave the Victory Jetty at 12.45pm. She is expected to be seen sailing past The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth at roughly 1.50pm.

HMS Prince of Wales returns to HMNB Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (260324-13)

Alongside a Pilot and Tug Escort - joined by Ministry of Defence Police boats - HMS Prince of Wales will head towards the NAB Tower. HMS Dauntless, a Type 45 destroyer which is also part of the UKCSG, will follow behind her and leave the North West Wall at 3pm.

In a historic moment for the city, hundreds if not thousands of people will flock to viewing spots to watch the huge aircraft carrier depart. Families, loved ones and well-wishers will be waving to the crew as they leave. Here are some of the viewing points in the city where you can see the carrier.

The Round Tower, Old Portsmouth

The Round Tower and the Hot Walls are the quintessential spots to see Royal Navy warships leave the city and return. Royal Navy families and naval enthusiasts have been flocking to the area for years to take glorious pictures and fantastic video. Monumental showings of support and gratitude have been pictures there over the years.

Gosport

The shoreline near the Gosport ferry terminal is a perfect spot for residents to see the carrier leave the naval base. Areas along The Esplanade will provide clear views for pictures, especially if it’s a sunny day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southsea Common - South Parade Pier - Clarence Pier

With HMS Prince of Wales weighing 65,000 tonnes and being 280m long, it can be seen by those wandering around Southsea. Both piers can be ideal spots for people to see the huge warship, with the common being open enough to see her in a less crowded area.

One iconic video showed HMS Prince of Wales being seen from Southsea Common while the Sugababes performed at Victorious Festival in 2022.

Portsmouth Historic Dockyard

If you’re wandering around the historical sites at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard tomorrow morning, you will be able to see both HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Queen Elizbeth side-by-side. You’ll then be able to spot her departing from the jetty.

Gunwharf Quays and The Spinnaker Tower

The Spinnaker Tower provides a great vantage point to see the aircraft carrier from a distance, as well as the crowds lining up alongside the Hot Walls. Although you won’t get as much atmosphere as other locations, it can be a heightened area for pictures.