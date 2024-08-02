Royal Navy: HMS Prince of Wales leaves Portsmouth as she heads to Scotland

By Sophie Lewis
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 13:30 BST

People have flocked to Old Portsmouth to watch HMS Prince of Wales leave the city.

The £3 billion warship had originally been set to leave Portsmouth Naval Base on Thursday morning (August 1) but the sailing was first put off to the next high tide that evening before being postponed again until Friday. Crowds of people lined the harbour walls this morning (August 2) to see the carrier off while a lone stand-up paddle boarder raced the giant ship as it sailed into the Solent.

A Royal Navy spokeswoman said: “It is standard to operate within sailing windows.

“All ship movements are subject to final routine checks, as well as suitable sailing conditions.”

The 65,000-tonne carrier left Portsmouth Naval Base to head to Scotland where it will take on board ammunition for future operations. HMS Prince of Wales will then spend a period of time at sea before returning to Portsmouth. The Royal Navy spokeswoman said: “The aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales is preparing for sailing to Glen Mallan in Scotland for ammunitioning ahead of future operations.”

Here are 7 pictures of HMS Prince of Wales leaving the city:

HMS Prince of Wales leaving Portsmouth on Friday 2nd August 2024 Pictured: View of HMS Prince of Wales going past Spice Island Picture: Habibur Rahman

1. HMS Prince of Wales

2. HMS Prince of Wales

3. HMS Prince of Wales

4. HMS Prince of Wales

