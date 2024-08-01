Royal Navy: HMS Prince of Wales departure from Portsmouth delayed until tomorrow morning - when and why
HMS Prince of Wales was due to sail at 9.55am this morning, according to the King’s Harbour Master (KHM) Shipping Movements. People had gathered at The Round Tower and along the Hot Walls to watch her leave. An officer told the group that the sailing would no longer take place.
According to the latest KHM Shipping Movements, the £3.2bn aircraft carrier will leave the Prince’s Royal Jetty at 11am tomorrow morning (August 2). Escorted by tug boats, she is due to reach the NAB Tower in the Solent shortly after 11.51am.
A Royal Navy spokesperson has issued a statement regarding the delays. Rumours ran rampant on social media speculating why HMS Prince of Wales had not sailed. “It is standard to operate within sailing windows,” the spokesperson said. “All ship movements are subject to final routine checks, as well as suitable sailing conditions.”
As previously reported by The News, HMS Prince of Wales is heading to Scotland where her ammunition is kept and then will complete a short period at sea before returning to her home port of Portsmouth.
A Royal Navy spokesperson confirmed: “The aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales is preparing for sailing to Glen Mallan in Scotland for ammunitioning ahead of future operations. As ever, sailing will be subject to suitable tide and weather conditions.”
