Triumphant sailors aboard an aircraft carrier will be honoured as the ship will be granted Freedom of the City of Liverpool.

HMS Prince of Wales will spend a week on the Mersey and hold a public open day to give people an insight into life aboard the warship. Her 800-strong crew will be engaging in school and community projects as part of the trip.

This is the £3.2bn carrier’s first trip to Merseyside since March 2020, with roughly 20,000 people enjoying the last tour of the ship. Commanding Officer Captain Will Blackett said: “It is a great privilege to bring the ship to Liverpool – a city with very special historical links to the Royal Navy – and it is a particular honour for us to receive the Freedom of the City this week. This is the culmination of a very busy autumn training programme. The ship’s company deserve recognition for their remarkable efforts, and this visit allows us to show you what we do.”

Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales will make a triumphant return to Liverpool, where she will be given the Freedom of the City, in December. This follows the highly successful Exercise Strike Warrior. | Royal Navy

For Junior Marine Engineering Officer Sub Lieutenant Yasemin Dilek, the visit to her home city extra special, with the carrier’s affiliation to Liverpool making it a “home away from home”. “I believe we take a part of Liverpool everywhere we go,” she said.

“You never really detach from it – it’s always home and we love to share our experiences and stories about our special place with everyone we meet - it’s even better when these feelings are reciprocated with the kind words and opinions others share for our amazing city.

“No matter where you are in the world, the chances are you’ll bump into a Scouser and that warm fuzzy feeling of home and pride takes over. This is why I am incredibly excited about the Ship’s upcoming trip to Liverpool, and I’m certain that the first sight of those two Liver birds, set against our gorgeous city skyline, as we bring the ship through the River Mersey to our berth, will be a highlight which I will cherish for the rest of my career.”

Thousands of people came out to see the aircraft carrier when she was last in Liverpool. | Royal Navy

HMS Prince of Wales will be open to the public, where they will be given a guided tour of the aircraft carrier. | Royal Navy

HMS Prince of Wales will arrive in the city’s Cruise Liner Terminal after conducting aviation and gunnery training in UK waters. The Freedom Parade, honouring the work of the carrier and her company, will be held on December 8. She will return to Portsmouth the following day, with families of many of the crew on board to give them a taste of life at sea. Lord Mayor of Liverpool, Cllr Richard Kemp, said: “I know that many local people will be keen to go on board to have a look around and learn more about the important work of HMS Prince of Wales in keeping our nation safe.”

The ship will celebrate her ties with the city by renaming one of the main passageways aboard after the Beatles’ classic Penny Lane. Liverpool’s Lord Mayor will donate a street sign as part of the ceremony. Civic dignitaries and leading figures from industry, education and Liverpool’s cultural scene will be treated to a demonstration of what the ship and her sailors can do. This will be followed by a Ceremonial Sunset ceremony supported by the Corps of Drums of His Majesty’s Royal Marines.

Hundreds of teenagers and young people will be invited on board for a Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) careers day. The 65,000 tonne vessel is due to be deployed to Japan and the Indo-Pacific region next year, where she will take charge of the UK Carrier Strike Group. Successful warm-up drills - as part of Exercise Strike Warrior - were held in the North Sea in October.