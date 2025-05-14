The joint operation brought together HMS Prince of Wales and Italy’s flagship ITS Cavour. This included 21 warships, three submarines, 41 fast jets, 19 helicopters, ten patrol aircraft and 8,000 personnel.

F-35B Lightning jets from both countries conducted day and night flying operations. Warships and submarines carried out joint training in areas including anti-submarine warfare between Taranto and Sicily. UK squadrons 617 and 809 Naval Air Squadron operated F-35s from HMS Prince of Wales throughout the exercise, known as Med Strike. Joint training included collaborative flying operations on board Cavour.

Exercise Med Strike tested the two-carrier force’s air defence capabilities, including simulated responses to drone threats. “I am thrilled to work alongside my Italian colleagues and see how they control, launch and recover F-35s from the tower,” said Lieutenant Commander Joe Mason, Second in Command of 617 Squadron.

“We are stronger together, and combined training makes us more effective and more lethal for the future.” 809 NAS’ Commanding Officer Commander Nick Smith added: “Ex Med Strike affords the opportunities to prove force integration both within the air and maritime domains, learn from one another’s approaches to carrier aviation, and demonstrate Carrier Strike capability within NATO.”

HMS Dauntless conducted a replenishment at sea with Norwegian tanker HNoMS Maud, transferring 300,000 litres of diesel. HMS Richmond carried out gunnery drills and participated in additional serials as part of the ten-nation exercise.

Two Commando Merlin helicopters from 845 Naval Air Squadron flew to Palermo to collect Edward Llewellyn, British Ambassador to Italy and San Marino, for a visit to Prince of Wales. The helicopters also flew operational sorties over southern Italy.

The Carrier Strike Group forms the core of Operation Highmast, the Royal Navy’s major 2025 deployment. Led by HMS Prince of Wales, the eight-month mission will involve a dozen nations and includes exercises across the Mediterranean, Middle East and western Pacific.

The operation aims to support regional security, strengthen allied cooperation, and promote UK trade and industry. Around 4,500 UK personnel are involved, including nearly 600 RAF, 900 Army, and 2,500 Royal Navy and Royal Marines personnel.

