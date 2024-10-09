Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Vital steps are continuing ahead of a major exercise in the North Sea involving a Royal Navy aircraft carrier.

HMS Prince of Wales has linked up with Nato allies as she prepares for Exercise Strike Warrior. The 65,000 tonne Portsmouth-based vessel will take charge of the UK Carrier Strike Group, which will be formed of other Royal Navy warships and international vessels.

She has recently completed a replenishment at sea exercise with HNoMs Maud from Norway. The UK Carrier Strike Group X account said: “Thanks for the top up. Setting the scene for a future of working together. HNoMs Maud from NATO's #SNMG1 delivered fuel to @HMSPWLS for the first time, demonstrating NATO inter-operability.”

Exercise Strike Warrior will take place in the North Sea and comprise of exercises both at sea and in the air. This will involve F-35B fighter jets from different squadrons and HMA Mk 2 helicopters. It is set to be a precursor for HMS Prince of Wales’ deployment to Japan and the Indo-Pacific region next year. Naval forces from Norway are expected to join them, with the teamwork displayed on Exercise Strike Warrior expected to have major benefits for next year’s exercises.

Speaking about next year’s operation and Norway’s involvement, defence secretary John Healey previously said: “This government is determined to strengthen our partnerships with European allies to keep Britain secure at home and strong abroad. As a close strategic partner, we are delighted to have the Norwegian Navy join the Royal Navy on this historic deployment. It’s an exciting demonstration of the strength of our nations’ maritime partnership and the deepening of our relationship in the months and years to come.”